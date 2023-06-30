Adam Lambert wants to represent his LGBTQ ‘family’ at Pride in London

Ahead of his Pride in London headline slot, Adam Lambert has spoken of performing for his LGBTQ “family” and how he wants to support it right now.

The Queen frontman will take to the Trafalgar Square Stage as the headliner for Pride in London on Saturday (1 July). His and Sigala’s ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’ is the official anthem for Pride in London in 2023.

Alongside him as headliners are Wicked‘s Idina Menzel and Todrick Hall.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of Saturday’s performance the High Drama performer compared performing at the O2 with Queen to performing at Pride.

“It is nice to be able to do something that’s sort of focused on my particular community. I’ve had so much good luck and good fortune, being on American idol and working with Queen where you’re dealing with more of a mainstream appeal.

“To be able to lean into my community, my brothers and sisters, it creates a sense of family, that I really like.”

He also said he had a similar feeling while performing with Queen. Lambert has served as the band’s frontman on and off since 2011.

“So, I definitely think it’s important,” he continued. “It’s also really exciting to be able to represent and be proud of my community onstage and to acknowledge that this is my community, this is who I come from.”

Referring to the current political climate around LGBTQ rights in the UK and the US, Lambert also said it was “more important than ever” to be showing up at Pride events this year.

“I just think it’s more important now than ever to remind ourselves of our community and to connect with each other and to support each other and to make sure people know that they’re not alone, and that they have support.

“In facing a lot of this negativity, it can feel hopeless. But if you actually take time or go to an event or space where there are other people like you, it really makes you feel a lot better.

“Making friends in a community is joy. It’s great. We celebrate each other. There’s room for everybody.”

High Drama is available to download and stream now.