Good Law Project urges action against Sex Matters infiltrating conversion practices ban

Good Law Project has urged immediate action against anti-trans campaign group Sex Matters as European Commission nears conversion practices ban.

European delegates will vote on 29 January on whether conversion practices should be barred in the UK.

Gender-critical human-rights charity Sex Matters has begun campaigning against the ban, and, as the Good Law Project has stated, they plan to counter the group’s action.

“This would be an incredibly important step to stop the rollback in the rights of LGBTQ+ people” – Good Law Project on the conversion practices ban

In a statement issued to their website, the LGBTQ+ rights non-profit said: “In just one week, the Council of Europe will be voting to ban conversion therapy. This would be an incredibly important step to stop the rollback in the rights of LGBTQ+ people.”

Good Law Project continued: “But Sex Matters is infiltrating the vote. They have set up a tool for transphobes to email the MPs who are part of the council, bullying them to uphold transphobic ideas and asking them to vote against a ban.”

They urged British parliamentarians to vote for what the people want: “The council should represent what the people actually want, instead of reflecting the views of a small, hateful minority.”

“After all, banning conversion therapy was in the government’s manifesto” – Good Law Project on Keir Starmer’s manifesto

“After all, banning conversion therapy was in the government’s manifesto – let’s make sure they keep their word,” they added.

The UK Government has, since 2018, committed to a legislative prohibition of conversion therapy. The proposals would provide a support package for victims of the practice and introduce protection orders for potential victims.

As part of his manifesto, Keir Starmer, taking office in 2024, pledged to introduce a “full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices,” though this has yet to materialise.

Sex Matters controversially argue that the ban “if passed, will make it even harder to help children who are confused about their sex,” encouraging people to use the Athena Forum, which describes itself as a “European initiative for sex-based rights, democratic values and political courage,” campaigning: “No child is born in the wrong body.”

Conversion practices attempt to force attraction of gay, bi and lesbian people to the opposite sex, or force trans people to identify with recorded birth sex.

