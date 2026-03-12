Trans Mission at Wembley: Olly Alexander, Sugababes and Adam Lambert deliver a glittering middle finger to trans hostility

Let’s be honest: the OVO Arena Wembley is usually a cold, cavernous concrete box.

But, last night, it was a furnace.

Olly Alexander and Glyn Fussell’s Mighty Hoopla crew pulled off a minor miracle with Trans Mission, a four-hour, high-octane riot of pop, politics, and pure defiance. Organised to benefit the Good Law Project and Dani St. James’s Not A Phase, the night served as a massive, glittering middle finger to the hostility the trans community faces in the UK on a daily basis.

Who was on the Trans Mission line-up?

The sheer scale of the line-up was staggering. The Sugababes delivered a masterclass in pop, Sophie Ellis-Bextor brought her signature disco energy, while Beverley Knight and MNEK provided the kind of powerhouse vocals that usually require a stadium of their own. The variety was what made it work; with the avant-garde theatricality of Christine and the Queens, the vocal pyrotechnics of Adam Lambert, Gottmik, and Beth Ditto.

Christine and the Queens perform at Trans Mission (Image: @robynskinner7) Adam Lambert performs at Trans Mission (Image: @robynskinner7) Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs at Trans Mission (Image: @robynskinner7) Beth Ditto performs at Trans Mission (Image: @robynskinner7) Zack Polanski is pictured at Trans Mission (Image: @robynskinner7)

Even those who couldn’t make it in person made sure they were heard. The big screens were a constant parade of heavy-hitting allies, with video messages from David Tennant, Melanie C, Paloma Faith, Lola Young, Jake Shears, Stephen Fry, Emma Bunton, and Jessie Ware.

But the night really found its teeth in the speeches. Green Party leader and current Attitude cover star Zack Polanski, the only politician on the bill, didn’t shy away from the legislative reality, delivering a sharp, urgent call to action that grounded the celebration in real-world stakes.

The takeaway was clear: the trans community is loved and supported

He joined a generational bridge of activists and icons – from the legendary Sir Ian McKellen and Nicola Coughlan to modern powerhouses like Munroe Bergdorf, Layton Williams, Tia Kofi, and Bimini.

The emotional peak, however, belonged to the Trans Voices choir and the spoken-word intensity of Kae Tempest. In a room of 12,500 people, Tempest’s words on the dignity of being yourself brought a pin-drop silence that felt more powerful than any bass drop.

Alexander was the glue that held it all together, steering a night that featured everyone from Wolf Alice and Kate Nash to Russell Tovey and Jordan Stephens. The takeaway was clear. The trans community is loved, they are supported, and as the noise from Wembley proved last night, they are absolutely not going anywhere.