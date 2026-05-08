Dr Ranj Singh joins Olivier Award-winning The P Word for its second run

The P Word, the Olivier Award-winning play by Waleed Akhtar, is returning to the Bush Theatre from 28 May to 27 June, with Dr Ranj Singh joining the production team.

The P Word is an acclaimed 2022 play exploring the lives of two gay Pakistani men in London, featuring Waleed Akhtar as Bilal (or Billy) and Esh Alladi as Zafar.

Navigating identity, racism, migration and queer life in Britain against the backdrop of the UK government’s “hostile environment” immigration policies, The P Word is a reflection of the times.

“I’m incredibly proud to be supporting The P Word as a producer” – Dr Ranj Singh celebrating joining The P Word team

Attitude columnist Dr Ranj is the latest addition to the team, joining the production as a producer alongside Tan France.

Dr Ranj celebrated the announcement in a news release: “I’m incredibly proud to be supporting The P Word as a producer – a powerful and timely piece that brings vital, and long overdue, conversations to the forefront.”

“This is a story that feels deeply personal and universally relevant, exploring the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men with honesty, heart and nuance.”

“It’s clear just how much this work resonates” – Dr Ranj reflecting on the cultural impact The P Word has had on him

Esh Alladi , Dr Ranj Singh, Waleed Akhtar and director Anthony Simpson (Image: Bettina Adela)

Recalling the acclaimed drama’s Olivier Award win for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre in 2023, Dr Ranj added: “It’s clear just how much this work resonates.”

“For me, it’s about championing South Asian and queer voices in theatre, backing bold new writing, and encouraging audiences to engage with live theatre that truly challenges stigma and inspires greater openness around issues that affect so many of us. For queer, South Asian people, this play has been a long time coming.”

Speaking previously to Attitude, Dr Ranj gave a candid account of his “traditional Indian Sikh background”, rooted in cultural and religious practices.

Dr Ranj explains why he married in a woman in his early 20s

In that same interview, the celebrity doctor spoke about previously marrying a woman in his early 20s, explaining that she offered him everything he had dreamed of: “a normal life”.

There are certainly parallels between his own experiences and the character of Bilal, a British Pakistani gay man struggling with identity and dating culture.

The character of Zafar focuses on a man fleeing homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK; together, the two characters’ stories unfold in parallel.

You can watch The P Word at the Bush Theatre from 28 may 2026

The P Word will return to the Bush Theatre, London for a limited run, from 28 May to 27 June. Tickets and further information are available through the Bush Theatre website.