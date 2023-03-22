A Little Life first look: James Norton bounces between emotions

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated arrival of the West End play, A Little Life, new production images show lead actor James Norton going on an emotional rollercoaster.

Alongside Norton, the show stars Bridgerton‘s Luke Thompson, It’s A Sin‘s Omari Douglas, and The Witcher: Blood Origin‘s Zach Wyatt.

The play is an adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed novel. The book is known for its difficult subject matters such as abuse, sexuality, and suicide.

The story involves gay relationships between Jude and other characters,

A synopsis reads: “A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem (Thompson), successful architect Malcolm (Wyatt), struggling artist JB (Douglas), and prodigious lawyer Jude (Norton).

“As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

“But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.”

James Norton (Jude), Luke Thompson (Willem) in A Little Life. (Image: Jan Versweyveld)

Ivo van Hove is directing the piece in its English language premiere. The cast also includes Elliot Cowan, Zubin Varla, Nathalie Armin, and Emilio Doorgasingh.

A Little Life will run for 12 weeks from 25 March at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London. It will then play for a further five weeks at the Savoy Theatre from 4 July-5 August.