James Norton ‘needed’ intimacy coordinator for A Little Life’s gay sex scenes

The actor, James Norton, has discussed working with an intimacy coordinator on the West End production of A Little Life.

Norton also stars opposite Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin), and Zach Wyatt (The Witcher: Blood Origin) in the play based on Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed novel.

A Little Life is the heartbreaking story of four college friends in New York City. The book is known for its difficult subject matters such as abuse, sexuality, and suicide.

It focuses on Jude (Norton) a brilliant but tortured lawyer.

Speaking to the BBC, Norton described the play as “unapologetically dark”. Not knowing how he would fare in the 3 hours and 40 minute play, Norton said: “I feel very looked after.”

“Lots of people have lots of opinions about intimacy coaches”

The story involves gay relationships between Jude and other characters, some of which involve Jude being violently raped.

Norton said: “There are no punches pulled in this production, we do have to go places which are quite disturbing.”

On working with an intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes Norton added: “I needed it on this.”

“Some people will say ‘oh I don’t need them’. But if that intimacy co-ordinator prevents that one actor from experiencing life-changing trauma then of course it justifies the other 99 people who don’t need it. I needed it on this, definitely.”

He also added: “Lots of people have lots of opinions about intimacy coaches and it’s a relatively new job and I think people are still working out certain parameters.”

Ivo van Hove is directing the piece in its English language premiere. Elliot Cowan, Zubin Varla, Nathalie Armin, and Emilio Doorgasingh round out the show’s cast.

A Little Life will run for 12 weeks from 25 March at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Having sold out already, it will then play a further five weeks at the Savoy Theatre from 4 July.