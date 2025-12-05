50 Cent slams Diddy’s ‘warning’ flowers as ‘gay’ amid Netflix documentary drama

Sean “Diddy” Combs has branded 50 Cent‘s “warning” flower arrangement “gay”, following the release of a damning new Netflix documentary executive produced by 50.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning premiered on Netflix on Tuesday (2 December), in a four-part series exploring the life of the 56-year-old Bad Boy Records founder, who is currently serving time in prison.

The convicted rap mogul, serving 50 months for prostitution-related offences, reportedly reacted poorly to the documentary’s release, sending Cent a sinister bouquet of flowers in a funeral arrangement.

“What kinda gay shit is this?” – 50 Cent on Sean “Diddy” Combs’s “warning” flower arrangement

Sharing the gesture on social media, Cent captioned the post: “What kinda gay shit is this. Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the foreplay get busy, you know I’m stupid. A warning, I’m 90s grimy – you don’t warn me. Lol.”

Prior to the series’s release Cent said in a statement: “I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television.”

“I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen,” the rapper continued.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning features a male sex worker who was involved with Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Sean Combs: The Reckoning features Clayton Howard, a male sex worker, who describes his encounters with Diddy and Diddy’s then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura in 2009 onwards.

Howard alleges that these encounters were highly orchestrated by Diddy, asking him to perform sexual acts involving baby oil and instances where Ventura collected his semen.

The documentary presents this as part of the alleged coercion and exploitation linked to Diddy’s criminal case, making for one of the more graphic aspects of the series.

The rapper is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

What has Diddy said about The Reckoning?

Diddy’s representatives said in a statement to Us Weekly, “Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson – a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.”

Netflix and The Reckoning director Alexandria Stapleto maintain that the footage of Diddy was acquired for use legally.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.