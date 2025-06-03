10 essential LGBTQ+ books to read this Pride season, as chosen by Attitude

As Pride season begins, there’s no better time to pick up a book and reconnect with queer culture. Here, Attitude highlights the best new non-fiction reads exploring all aspects of LGBT+ life, promising something for every reader.

For the lover of emotional memoirs…

Her Name Is Alice by Caroline Litman

At the heart of this poignant read is a mother and daughter’s moving journey of understanding. “I was told I had a boy,” writes Litman, “but… she died a girl.” This urgent and timely narrative reflects the life of a young trans person, Alice Litman, who was failed by the system and reminds us of the importance of acting up and fighting for change so we can save trans futures.

For the hopeless romantic…

Love in Exile by Shon Faye

Everyone loves a terrible dating story. Indeed, many feel unlucky in love in the 21st century. Faye’s thoughtful response is Love in Exile – a book that suggests perhaps we are less unlucky in love as individuals and more confused about what love is as a generation. With warmth, humour and compassion, Faye explores her own journey towards relearning what it means to love, offering much wisdom along the way.

For the budding LGBT+ activist…

Talk to Me by Munroe Bergdorf

In a world of political binaries that for many offers little hope at the moment, Munroe Bergdorf highlights society’s need to talk it all out. Cue Talk to Me, a guide as to how to use your voice to make change happen. The power of discussion is, after all, a small but mighty act of defiance – every little win persuading someone to be an ally a step towards the world coming together.

For those curious about opening up their relationship…

Ask Me How It Works by Deepa Paul

For traditionalists, the concept of the open marriage seems oxymoronic – a wedding a symbol of monogamous exclusivity. However, here, Paul retells the experience of radically transforming her relationship, exposing the vulnerable-making process with honesty and kindness, offering guidance to those who want a fulfilling relationship beyond the typical.

For fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race…

The Art of Drag by Jake Paul

RuPaul’s Drag Race has brought drag to the mainstream but drag is a much older tradition and a broad church of cultures. Here, Paul provides a deep dive into drag of past, present and future, accompanied by vibrant images celebrating the boldest and brightest of performers the LGBT+ community offers.

For coming out inspiration…

The Light of Day by Christopher Stephens and Louise Radnofsky

This remarkable story retells the life of Roger Butler, the man who famously – pre-gay liberation – had letters sent to national newspapers announcing his homosexuality and highlighted the existence of LGBT+ people to the general public. Part history of pre-legalisation life and part story of the forefather of coming out, this brave history is full of inspiration and a reminder of the different life readers may have lived if born in the previous century…

For the literary queer…

Straight Acting: The Many Queer Lives of William Shakespeare by Will Tosh

“A woman’s face with Nature’s own hand painted / Hast thou, the master-mistress of my passion,” the bard once wrote in a sonnet implicitly exploring his desire for a beautiful young man. This history seeks to breathe queer life into the dusty tomes of Shakespearean plays, drawing attention to the queer coding in sonnets, plays and the playwright’s own life.

For the baby queers…

Do Ask Do Tell by Stu Oakley and Lotte Jeffs

Queer life can feel a little complex sometimes: so many sexualities; identities; experiences. Do Ask Do Tell is the perfect read for someone who has questions: Oakley and Jeffs’ answers a thoughtfully curated range of responses from across the diverse spectrum of our community. Both a beginner’s guide and a deep dive!

For those who have children…

A Short History of Queer Parenting by Kirsty Loehr

The queer parent may at first feel like a recent concept – LGBT+ parenting has only become a legalised norm for the last 25 years in the UK. But before the turn of the millennium, there lies a secret history of queer parentage all the way from Sappho to Oscar Wilde. This book celebrates the LGBT+ fathers and mothers of history past, and the wins and struggles of queer parents everywhere.

For those celebrating World Pride month…

Pride and Prejudices by Keio Yoshida

Did you know that whilst it is universally believed that all humans are entitled to live their lives free from discrimination, there is no one singular approach to protection of LGBT+ people internationally? Human rights lawyer Keio Yoshida explores the history of LGBT+ law around the world, celebrating the progress made in the courts, and highlighting the long way we have to go for true equality globally.