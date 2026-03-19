New York City park known for cruising to be redeveloped in $37.5m project

Construction has begun on a secluded section of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park that has long been associated with LGBTQ+ cruising.

City officials this week broke ground on a $37.5 million (£28.06 million) restoration of the Vale of Cashmere, a landscaped woodland area in the park’s north-east corner. The project is funded by the mayor’s office and is the largest single capital investment in the park’s history.

Prospect Park Alliance, which has managed the park since the 1990s, is working alongside NYC Parks and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to deliver the overhaul. Plans include a redesigned woodland landscape, gardens for pollinators, a nature exploration area for children and new facilities including a pavilion and public restrooms.

What is the Vale of Cashmere?

The Vale of Cashmere was originally designed in the nineteenth century and once featured a children’s pool, a rose garden and a marble balustrade. Over time, the area fell into disrepair and became heavily overgrown, later becoming a meeting place for men seeking anonymous encounters, particularly Black and Latino queer men.

Photographer Thomas Roma later documented the site in his book In the Vale of Cashmere, which features portraits of men who used the space to meet.

The woodland has also been a popular spot for birdwatchers. Some have expressed concern that redevelopment could alter the environment.

Planning for the project began in 2017 and funding was allocated in 2021

According to Parks Department commissioner Tricia Shimamura, planning for the project began in 2017 and funding was allocated in 2021.

“There’s just so many pieces of this that are so important,” Shimamura said. “It’s also recognizing the historical significance of this area and what it’s meant to Brooklynites over generations.”

Some trees have been removed during early construction, though officials say the project will ultimately add 918 new trees. Work is expected to be completed in 2027.