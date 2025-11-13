Paloma Faith leads star line-up in Virgin and Choose Love’s limited-edition fashion collaboration 

Christmas is all about giving, and this year Virgin is raising the bar with a powerful collaboration with Choose Love by bringing some of Britain’s most iconic music artists together for their “Remastered” limited-edition fashion collection.

Supporting Choose Love’s vital humanitarian work for refugees, the “Remastered” collection features seven limited-edition designs that blend music and fashion. Partnering with local organisations across 51 countries Choose love has raised $160 million to support refugees since launching in 2015.

Virgin and Choose Love “Remastered” collection (Image: Provided)

Each piece showcases exclusive artwork and photography from an incredible line-up of talent. Setting a new standard for fan merch, the collection celebrate UK talent including Fatboy Slim and Paloma Faith.

“This collection’s got real edge, real purpose, and backs a cause that actually matters,” says Virgin’s chief experience officer Sam Kelly. “It’s fashion with purpose and we’re proud to be part of it.

The quite-literal cherry on top of the collection is a striking portrait of Neneh Cherry, captured by renowned fashion photographer Rankin. An exclusive one-off image from Virgin Records archives by celebrated artist Roger Dean rounds out the collection.

Virgin and Choose Love “Remastered” collection (Image: Provided)

The latter captures the moment Virgin Records attended a music festival in the 1970s prior to becoming one of the world’s defining independent music labels. More than a collection for a good cause, the collaboration pays homage to Virgin’s rich creative history.

To get your hands on the collection, Virgin will be hosting an exclusive pop-up on Regent Street from 18–25 November. Visitors will have the chance to shop the limited-edition “Remastered” T-shirts in person and even make them their own through on-site customisation, all while supporting Choose Love’s life-changing work for refugees.