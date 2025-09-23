Stefan Cooke is leading the charge to revive social shopping 

Design duo Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt are solidifying their status as London Fashion Week’s undisputed cult kings of cool with their Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The preview of Illusion Ascends at a physical activation in Tender Books – where industry insiders mingled over beers – served as a reminder that fashion thrives on lived, tangible experiences, not just digital feeds.

Individuality defines the collection, with an eclectic mix of uptown elegance and downtown nonchalance. Military jackets punctuated with utilitarian zips and New Wave western shirts add a rugged appeal to pleated tuxedo trousers and skirts. Classic baseball caps and drop-crotch sweats inject a sly nod to American collegiate.

The styling is eclectic and hyper-aware of cultural circulation. Drawing from the visual lexicon of physical shops, pieces are reused, reimagined and worn with an authenticity that resists algorithmic conformity.

Inspiration from street-style photography by Amy Arbus, chronicler of 1980s downtown New York for the Village Voice, reinforces the collection’s dialogue with subculture and urban individuality. It’s an apt reference point for the brand, which opened an independent retail space, Stefan Cooke & Jake’s, last November.

Rather than chasing rapid expansion or mass-market exposure, Cooke and Burt are prioritising community-building, cultivating a space where their audience can engage directly with the clothes and the culture around them. This approach reflects their commitment to maintaining creative autonomy and protecting the distinct vision that has made them one of London’s most influential independent labels.

Stefan Cooke’s audience is clearly the individualist who scours the world for garments that speak to personality rather than popularity, marrying craftsmanship with the kind of creative freedom that only comes from stepping off the mainstream path.

