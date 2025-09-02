Luke Evans hits the beach shirtless as he models tiny swim briefs from his own brand

Luke Evans has unveiled the latest design from his lifestyle brand BDXY, posing on the beach in a pair of Atmos Swimbriefs.

The actor shared two snaps on Instagram modelling the looks, which comes in Bold Tangerine and Bold Black. Made with VITA PL fabric, the briefs are produced from post-consumer recycled materials.

In his caption, Evans said: “The Atmos Swimbriefs don’t just look and feel good… they do good too.

“Made with VITA PL fabric, the Atmos Swimbriefs in Bold Tangerine and Bold Black are crafted from post-consumer recycled materials – they’re designed for style and sustainability.

Swipe to see why the Atmos is more than just a swimbrief.

Making a splash

“Comment FAMILY to join the BDXY movement! Subscribers get a SPECIAL discount. #bdxy #sustainableswimwear.”

Evans launched BDXY in 2021, with the label offering a range of swimwear, underwear, and leisurewear underpinned by a focus on eco-friendly fabrics.

It’s not the first time Evans has made a splash with his swimwear. Since launching BDXY, the Beauty and the Beast star has delighted fans by modelling the line himself on many an occasion.

Back in May, he was even joined by his boyfriend Fran Tomas to plug the products.

The couple originally launched BDXY as a clothing range in partnership with fashion stylist Christopher Brown. A year later, in 2024, they expanded its roster to include swimwear.

“I’ve been involved in fashion my whole film career” – on launching BDXY

Evans previously spoke to Attitude about how the brand came together. “Fran and I always talked about creating a fashion brand,” he said. “I’ve been involved in fashion my whole film career – we’re talking fifteen years. I remember the first year I did a movie and I was taken to Cannes.

“Zegna dressed me and I remember going to an Armani show too. I thought, “This is a mad world.” I’ve done campaigns and all that stuff, and in the back of my mind, I always imagined ‘If I did it, what would I do?'”

Evans has been in a relationship with Tomas since 2021. He also spoke to Out about their relationship last year, saying: “He’s a great human being. He’s the best part of me for sure.

“He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my shit, which, I can’t imagine what that would be like.”