Selfridges launches Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior collection

When it comes to innovative pop-ups, nobody does it quite like Selfridges. From streetwear drops to high-fashion, The Corner Shop on Oxford Street has become a revolving door of cultural reinvention. Its latest transformation brings a slice of Paris to London, with an immersive shopping experience devoted to Dior.

Launched to celebrate Jonathan Anderson’s award-winning debut collection for Dior, the pop-up offers a selection of ready-to-wear alongside accessories. The collection delivers a masterclass in contrast, grounding itself in archive-inspired tailoring and relaxed silhouettes. Contemporary denim pairs with elevated outerwear inspired by historical dress.

Selfridges’ Dior pop-up at The Corner Shop (Image: Selfridges/Kristen Pelou)

Accessories take centre stage in the space, with key pieces from the collection available to shop. Among them are the new Dior Book Totes, embroidered with covers of literary classics – a witty nod to intellect and craftsmanship. The collection balances these statement pieces with enduring favourites, including the Dior Normandie bag and the sleek Archive loafers, grounding the look in the brand’s legacy of timeless luxury.

Since his appointment as creative director earlier this year, Anderson has brought renewed energy to Dior. His recently revealed first campaign leans into a stripped-back aesthetic, spotlighting the clothes while celebrating individuality and quiet confidence.

Dior Spring/Summer 2026 campaign (Image: Dior/David Sims)

The Corner Shop itself has undergone a full makeover, inspired by Dior’s very first boutique, which opened in Paris in 1948. That original space was designed to feel fantastical and frivolous, and Selfridges echoes this spirit through playful mannequins, theatrical displays and refined architectural details.

With this playful spirit in mind, a personalisation service will give visitors the opportunity to add their initials to bookmarks and notebooks. An exclusive game will also give them a chance to win prizes from a selection of gray boxes. The result is a pop-up that immerses shoppers into the world of Dior’s past, present and future.

The Dior pop-up at Selfridges’ The Corner Shop is open until 28 February.

