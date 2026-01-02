Dior’s first menswear collection by Jonathan Anderson hits stores

A new year calls for a wardrobe upgrade, and Jonathan Anderson has your “New Look” sorted. The creative director of Dior and 2025 Designer of the Year has unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 campaign as the collection becomes available in stores.

Previously previewed at Paris Fashion Week in June, the collection marks a new era for Dior, with the house’s savoir-faire heritage reimagined through Anderson’s modern lens.

Dior Spring/Summer 2026 campaign (Image: David Sims) Dior Spring/Summer 2026 campaign (Image: David Sims) Dior Spring/Summer 2026 campaign (Image: David Sims)

Evoking the grandeur of centuries past, the collection features knitted riding capes and Regency-style cravats. When paired with relaxed, stone-wash denim, aristocratic style is reimagined with the everyday wardrobe in mind. Each look balancing opulence and ease

Undoubtedly, the standout piece in the collection is Anderson’s reimagining of Christian Dior’s iconic Bar jacket. The hourglass silhouette, first unveiled in 1947, is updated for menswear with contemporary proportions. With sharp satin lapels and stubble flare past the waist, it offers a couture-inspired alternative to classic tailoring.

Dior Spring/Summer 2026 campaign (Image: David Sims)

Meanwhile key accessories include Dior’s signature Book totes. Giving literal meaning to the name, the totes feature first-edition covers of literary classics like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood embroidered on canvas.

Shot by renowned fashion photographer David Sims, the campaign stars footballer Kylian Mbappé alongside French actors Louis Garrel and Paul Kircher. Altogether, it’s a celebration of individuality and theatricality, inviting a fresh start in the new year where personal style takes centre stage.

Discover Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection in stores and at dior.com.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.