Jonathan Anderson wins his third consecutive Designer of the Year Award

Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson has had a busy year. The North Irish-born designer was appointed creative director of both menswear and womenswear at Dior. He also successfully reinvigorated his eponymous label as a lifestyle brand, complete with an expansion into homewares and collectibles.

The Fashion Awards 2025 celebrated Anderson’s work with his third consecutive Designer of the Year Award. Presenting him with the accolade was model Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, who walked the runway for his Dior womenswear debut at Paris Fashion Week in October.

Held at The Royal Albert Hall, the Fashion Awards served as more than a celebration of a year in fashion. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo hosted the star-studded, signalling the intersection of fashion and culture at the heart of the night.

In the understatement of the evening, Anderson opened his acceptance speech by saying, “It’s been a crazy year for me.” He then praised the British Fashion Council (BFC) for their ongoing support throughout his career. As the BFC Foundation’s flagship fundraiser, the Fashion Awards raises vital funds that aids UK talent through education, grants, and mentorship.

LaKeith Stanfield wearing Dior by Jonathan Anderson at The Fashion Awards 2025 (Photo by Matt Crossick/Getty Images)

The BFC’s support for Anderson’s namesake brand was pivotal in his success. In 2010, JW Anderson was the recipient of the BFC’s NEWGEN MEN initiative. Providing monetary support and a show space for runway presentations, the initiative helped open the doors for the now award winning designer.

Anderson previously won the prestigious Designer of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024 for his work as creative director of Spanish leather brand Loewe. His third Designer of the Year Award cements his status as one of the most celebrated designers of his generation.

