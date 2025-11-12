Selfridges celebrates Christmas with a sprinkle of Disney magic

Disney has always known how to sprinkle a little stardust, but this festive season they’re taking that sparkle to Oxford Street. Teaming up with UK retail icon Selfridges, the House of Mouse is reimagining Christmas shopping as an immersive fairytale. Together, they’re proving that festive magic isn’t just for the screen; it’s on the shop floor.

While Selfridges’ annual Christmas windows draw crowds by the thousands to Oxford Street, this season, they’re upping the ante with an all-new light and music show inspired by Disney classics. From Tinker Bell to Cinderella, your favourite animated characters are joining the festive spectacle.

Selfridges and Disney ‘A Most Magical Christmas’ (Image: Provided)

It isn’t just London getting the Disney treatment. Selfridges in Birmingham and Manchester have also unveiled windows inspired by Disney classics, including Lady and the Tramp and Fantasia.

Selfridges Group CEO André Maeder has called the collaboration “once in a lifetime”. Each location will host immersive experiences (from DJs to live performers) to make the shopping experience that much more magical. It’s not just about shopping; it’s about stepping into a world where fashion, fantasy, and entertainment collide.

Comme des Garçons bag as part of Selfridges and Disney ‘A Most Magical Christmas’ (Image: Provided)

Still, the real showstopper for shoppers is the array of exclusive items available. Christian Louboutin, Comme des Garçons and Coach are among the fashion houses contributing to the collection. From a Coach bag complete with Mickey ears to party looks inspired by Disney princes and princesses, each piece brings its own signature style to beloved Disney icons, resulting in a lineup that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

And for the ultimate stocking filler, look no further than the Disney Store at Selfridges. Disney favourites Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse have been given a makeover in Selfridges’ iconic yellow. The perfect pick-up for the Disney fanatic in your life.