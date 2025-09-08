M&S Autograph celebrates 25 years of exceptional menswear

M&S Autograph’s quarter centenary is a milestone worth marking. Since debuting in 2000, the line has shaped two and a half decades of modern menswear. With its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection the brand isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

As the ultimate autumn wardrobe the collection delivers sharp tailoring, suede jackets and covetable knitwear. The details nod to heritage while feeling relevant for today. Think of it as modern updates to the classics. Sartorial history written in fabric – quietly authoritative, endlessly refined, and unmistakably confident.

M&S Autograph Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

Mitch Hughes, Director of Menswear, is unequivocal about Autograph’s purpose: it’s “a statement of enduring style.” Translation? These aren’t clothes that expire with the season.

Our highlights include British wool double-breasted suit (because nothing says 2025 like clinging to tailoring traditions), a geo-print knit in mercerised wool (finally, geometry class pays off), and tumbled leather loafers designed to look as if they’ve survived several country house weekends already.

M&S Autograph Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided) M&S Autograph Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided) M&S Autograph Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

And if you needed a new source of style inspo M&S has you covered. To celebrate 25 years, M&S is expanding its digital presence with a menswear-exclusive Instagram (@MarksAndSpencerMan).

The brand’s campaigns have long bolstered its reputation. Think cinematic styling and big names, including Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 turn, which firmly placed the line on the cultural radar. Since then, the brand has continued to lean into star power and storytelling, ensuring its presence feels aspirational and impossible to ignore.

With its latest collection Autograph promises “bold, effortless luxury” which in M&S language means a wardrobe you won’t be able to get enough of. From statement tailoring to versatile, everyday staples, each item is designed to elevate without the extra effort.

Discover the collection here.