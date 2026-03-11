David Gandy beats the desert heat in Hackett’s latest campaign

As if David Gandy couldn’t get any hotter, the style icon heads to the desert in Hackett’s latest campaign. Showcasing the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection the model proves Hackett heritage extends far beyond the British Isles.

Gandy’s longtime collaborator, Mariano Vivanco, shot the campaign titled ‘The Journey of a Man’. Already familiar with the model’s captivating gaze (Vivanco had previously photographed Gandy for the November 2011 cover of Attitude) he captures Gandy’s quiet confidence in a campaign that celebrates character shaped by experience rather than by accomplishments.

Hackett Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Mariano Vivanco)

While Hackett’s tailoring has been a staple in British wardrobes since 1983, this season the brand is flexing its worldly chops, choosing Al Qudra Desert as its backdrop. Camels included.

For the modern-day Lawrence of Arabia, the wardrobe draws on a colour palette that echoes the desert dunes. Inspired by the picturesque landscape, a base of sandy being linens provide the ultimate base, punctured by soft shades of sunset pinks and oasis greens.

The collection is all about adventure with utilitarian details rife throughout. Cargo pockets on trousers are ready to house all the essentials while field jackets and vests add utilitarian flair to Hackett staples.

Hackett Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Mariano Vivanco)

To survive the unforgiving desert sun, the brand reimagines its signature lightweight tailoring in breathable, crease-resistant fabrics. Perfect for packing on adventures and keeping cool no matter where the summer takes you.

Whether or not a holiday in the desert is on your agenda this year, Hackett has spun a wardrobe built for warm-weather adventures. We just can’t promise you’ll look exactly like David Gandy.

Discover the Hackett Spring/Summer 2026 collection at hackett.com.