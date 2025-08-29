Ferragamo’s latest campaign evokes the golden age of Italian cinema

Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis frames his autumn/winter 2025 campaign as a narrative inspired by Italy’s great auteurs. Shot by photographer Craig McDean each scene unfolds like a film in motion.

Drawing on the visual language of Fellini and Pasolini, the campaign channels the golden era of Italian cinema. Stolen glances, mystery, and craftsmanship merge to define a world of cinematic allure.

Ferragamo autumn/winter 2025 (Image: Craig McDean)

With scenes echoing the expressive ease of La Dolce Vita, models drift through shadowed interiors, their gestures suspended in a mood of elegant longing. In this narrative context elegance isn’t merely worn, it’s performed, highlighting the sophistication of Davis’ design language.

The real leading man in this narrative is Ferragamo’s Tramezza shoe. Underscoring the brand’s commitment to craft, the lace-up Oxford in polished calfskin exemplifies Ferragamo elegance. Taking six hours to create, its rounded silhouette moulds effortlessly, becoming a natural extension of the wearer.

Ferragamo autumn/winter 2025 (Image: Craig McDean)

Accessories merge tradition and fantasy, embodied by the Hug bag. The certified Attitude favourite with its rounded, architectural silhouette recalls the elegance of Italian film. Think palazzo scenes punctuated by the sharp tailoring of midcentury menswear, creating a dialogue between tradition and modernity.

The collection as a whole embodies the elegance and classicism of Italian cinema’s golden age reimagined for the present. Draped silhouettes and precise tailoring serve as the perfect complement to Ferragamo’s history of leather craftsmanship.

Building on this legacy, the autumn/winter 2025 campaign transforms each look into a story of desire and ease, capturing fashion not merely as clothing, but as a cinematic experience.

It’s a fitting tribute to Ferragamo’s historic ties to Hollywood and Cinecittà. Salvatore Ferragamo, known as the “shoemaker to the stars,” was the choice cobbler for the era’s icons like Greta Garbo and Marilyn Monroe.