Attitude Loves: From boys to bags, here’s 7 things we’re obsessed with right now

This month’s Attitude Loves line-up has us fully obsessed. We’re talking Olly Alexander doing Oscar Wilde in the West End, eco-minded swimwear from Modus Vivendi, a 90s-style tech throwback from Sony, a Ferrari-red Peugeot GTi reboot, beefcake photography reimagined as art, coastal culture at the Folkestone Triennial, and Ferragamo going back to its roots with a luxe green twist.

Ally Alexander (Image: Provided)

Olly Alexander will star in the National Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest when the show transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End this autumn. Alexander, who previously starred in Channel 4’s It’s a Sin, will play Algernon Moncrieff in this reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece, billed as a “hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance”. The play, a co-production with Sonia Friedman Productions, will be directed by Max Webster (Donmar Warehouse’s Macbeth; Life of Pi). Limited season begins on 18 September.

(Image: Sony)

Transparent tech defined cool in the 90s, and now Sony is tapping into that energy with its new WF-C710N wireless earbuds in a stunning ‘Glass Blue’ colourway. And this time, you don’t have to ask your parents to buy them for you. The design feels both futuristic and nostalgic, with see-through casing revealing the internal components. Sound quality is strong, with rich bass, clean vocals and an impressive level of detail for the £99.99 price tag. Noise cancelling is powered by Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology, while ambient sound mode keeps you aware of your surroundings when needed. Meanwhile, clever AI technology filters out background noise on calls, keeping your voice front and centre even in crowded spaces. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a light, balanced fit, they’re built for daily use and designed to stand out.

(Image: Provided)

Before Grindr profiles and Instagram thirst traps, there were physique magazines whose black-and-white images of men flexing their muscles spoke a covert language of longing. In his latest book, Physique, photography critic and curator Vince Aletti unlocks the vault to this lost world, sharing over 250 rare prints from the underground male physique magazines that flourished in mid-20th-century America. These images — now assembled in a beautifully produced volume published by SPBH Editions — span the 1930s to the 1960s, capturing a pre-Stonewall era when the male body was both an object of worship and resistance.

(Image: PEUGEOT)

If you’re old enough to remember oversized mobile phones, stonewashed Levi’s 501s and stripy shirted City traders, then you’ll also recall the era of the ‘hot hatchback’. In the mid-80s, these were de rigueur for those who found actual sports cars a little too uncouth. The Volkswagen Golf GTI and Ford Escort XR3i offered practical performance for enthusiasts, but the sweet spot was PEUGEOT’s 205 GTi: petite, pretty and plenty quick enough.

And now it’s back, reinvented as the all-electric E-208 GTi superhatch with a whopping 280bhp (0–62mph in 5.7 seconds) and a pumped outline to match the extra muscle. What’s not to like?

(Image: Modus Vivendi)

Modus Vivendi is diving into summer 2025 with its Four Elements swimwear collection, a bold drop that channels the energy of earth, air, fire and water through its textures and tones. With striking prints and sculpted cuts made from 100 per cent recycled thread, these eco-conscious designs fuse retro shapes with modern silhouettes. From swim briefs to boxers, shorts to thongs, it’s swimwear that makes a statement, celebrating individuality and movement.

(Image: Provided)

The Folkestone Triennial, a contemporary art event that transforms the town into an open-air gallery every three years, is back for its sixth edition. Taking place from 19 July to 19 October 2025, the Triennial will see 18 art installations by artists from over 15 countries displayed in the Kentish town whose permanent urban art collection — featuring pieces by Antony Gormley, Tracey Emin, Gilbert & George, and Banksy — is the largest in the UK. The award-winning sculptural seafront Shoreline development (pictured with Lubaina Himid’s Jelly Mould Pavilion), which can be booked through Bloom Stays, is the perfect base for your cultural weekend.

(Image: Provided)

Ferragamo returns to its roots with Back to Earth, a capsule that blends legacy with a fresh, eco-conscious outlook. Inspired by founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s early use of natural materials, it’s a story of innovation sparked by necessity, reimagined for customers desiring quality clothing that lasts, with minimal impact on the planet. From Italian-grown cotton to vegetable-tanned leather and mineral-dyed fabrics, each piece is a nod to craftsmanship and care. Earthy hues, nature-inspired prints and elegant cuts bring quiet power to the collection, while reworked icons like the Hug bag (pictured) and the classic ballet flats strike a balance between heritage and modernity.

ferragamo.com