Fendi’s latest fragrance was inspired by it’s signature shade of yellow 

Perfumer Quentin Bisch is nothing if not a master of scent. The nose behind Jean Paul Gaultier’s many Le Male flankers has now turned his expertise to Fendi, collaborating with Silvia Venturini Fendi on a new fragrance that’s as unmistakably Italian as a Fendi Baguette bag.

Enter Sogni d’Oro. Translation? “Golden Dreams.” A fitting name for a fragrance inspired by Fendi’s signature yellow. While the brand was founded in 1925, the golden hue that has become synonymous with Fendi was first used in 1933 with la pergamena, a treated leather coloured like parchment.

Fendi Sogni d’Oro (Image: Provided)

For Quentin Bisch, Sogni d’Oro is about capturing Rome at golden hour. When the sun sets on the city’s marbled architecture, the light shifts through a spectrum of yellows. From soft straw and warm ochre to rich saffron, each hue blends seamlessly into the next, until the entire skyline glows with gold.

So what does that all that magnificence smell like? At its core is a leather accord, a nod to Fendi’s craftsmanship and heritage. Warm, powerful, and confidently masculine.

But the fragrance is far from one-dimensional. A soft French iris adds powdery elegance, while vibrant Italian bergamot injects a burst of sunlit energy, balancing richness with freshness. The result is a scent that’s both bold and understated, radiant yet intimate – not unlike Fendi itself.

Every note mirrors the luminosity and sophistication of Fendi. It’s a fragrance that celebrates heritage and craftsmanship while feeling modern and wearable, a true olfactory interpretation of the brand’s iconic colour and the Roman city that inspired it.

Discover Sogni d’Oro at fendi.com.