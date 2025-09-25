Drag Artist Alexis Saint-Pete unveils her collection with VICKISARGE

Drag Race UK Series 5 star Alexis Saint-Pete has added another feather to her already glittering cap. The VICKISARGE & Friends Alexis Saint Pete capsule showcases the drag artist’s bold, expressive style through a series of statement pieces that blend high-fashion craftsmanship with her unmistakable flair.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary VICKISARGE is united with creative collaborators from diverse backgrounds to create their own line-up of jewels. Alexis’s capsule marks a milestone as she becomes the first drag queen to launch a jewellery line at London Fashion Week, cementing her status as a true trailblazer in both the fashion and drag worlds.

We caught up with Alexis to talk about the inspiration behind her collection, what it means to make history at LFW, and how she’s redefining glamour one jewel at a time.

VICKISARGE & Friends x Alexis Saint Pete (Image: Provided)

How did your drag persona influence the designs in your capsule collection?

“My drag isn’t your typical drag—I don’t usually go for sparkly, traditional earrings. I often struggle to find jewellery that I like because I’m not a fan of everything. My style is sharp, sexy, sleek, and a little futuristic, and I wanted to capture that in the collection. The designs reflect that edge: bold, clean, and modern, but still full of attitude.”

Were there any particular inspirations behind your designs?

“The inspiration leaned towards the future: metallic, sleek, wearable pieces that feel timeless but also modern. I was inspired by fashion houses such as MUGLER and BVLGARI, but I wanted it to feel like me, so that it’s not just luxurious but also grounded and strong. The idea was to create something that anyone could wear and feel powerful!”

VICKISARGE & Friends x Alexis Saint Pete (Image: Provided)

What’s your favourite piece from your collection?

“The gag ball (Bond Choker). I mean, if you’re going to gag, why not gag in style? It’s playful, provocative, and a little outrageous, which, for me, is the essence of drag. It turns something cheeky into something elevated, and that mix is exactly what excites me about this collaboration.”

How do you hope your collaboration influences the visibility of drag artists in fashion?

“I’m very grateful, as a Polish immigrant who came to the UK, to now be working with such an iconic brand as VICKISARGE. Drag artists are self-made – we are directors, hair stylists, makeup artists, costume designers, and performers – all in one. That means when we collaborate with fashion, it’s always going to be creative, different, and unexpected. Drag queens are some of the most inventive people in the world, and I think it’s about time we take over fashion and show how much we can bring to the industry.”

Discover the VICKISARGE & Friends Alexis Saint-Pete collection here.