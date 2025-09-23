Denzilpatrick celebrates brotherhood in their Spring/Summer 2026 lookbook
Daniel Gayle and James Bosley tap their own relatives to celebrate identity, unity and the joy of dressing.
When it comes to London menswear, few independent brands blend creativity and commerciality quite like Daniel Gayle and James Bosley. Presented at London Fashion Week the Denzilpatrick Spring/Summer 2026 lookbook refreshed the brand’s archive in a collection both nostalgic and fresh.
Casting members of their own families, the collection celebrates brotherhood and ‘Londonisms’. They draw on London archetypes: the teddy boy, the boxer, the ska kid and the pearly king. Reframed with independence and creativity, free from the constraints that originally defined them.
The result? A refined collection that fuses subcultural heritage with contemporary tailoring. Where punk edge meets polished ease and everyday uniforms are elevated into expressive, individual statements.
The clothes themselves struck a balance between toughness and refinement. Louche suiting sat alongside London-stamped boxing shorts and evening jackets; button-up shirts with detachable matching ties brought a sense of youthful dynamism.
This season, Gayle and Bosley show they’ve firmly grasped how to pare back their ideas, creating pieces that are approachable while still feeling desirable. A cropped parka stands out as the kind of effortless staple that could slip into any wardrobe, while show-stopping pieces -like a seaside-printed turquoise suit – manage to feel bold without tipping into excess.
This season also marked a first for Denzilpatrick: womenswear. In extending the collection beyond menswear, Gayle and Bosley tapped into the women closest to them, paying tribute to the family members who have supported their vision from the start.
It’s a collection that nods to the duo’s South London roots while also placing them firmly on the global stage, underscored by their recent showcase as part of the Met Museum’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition.
