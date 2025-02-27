Boys in pants: Dominic Albano underwear we’re lusting over this week, in 16 not entirely SFW images

Earlier this month, we delved into the spring green colour palette of CDLP‘s collection. Now coveting the neutral, earthy shades on display in this line from Domino Albano.

New York City-based model Dominic launched the luxury underwear brand in 2023.

(Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied)

The current collection features a wide range underwear styles – from sports briefs to things to ribbed – in muted shades such as yellow, blue and brown. Most of the items retail between £41-£45.

Our favourites are the Tencel Briefs in Chocolate and the Tencel Sport Brief in Pastel Blue.

(Image: Supplied)

(Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied)

According to Dominic’s own website, his designs are inspired by from “queer culture, New York and European fashion and his sense of nostalgia.”

(Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied)

For more information, visit DominicAlbanoCollection.com.