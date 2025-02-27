 Skip to main content

27 February 2025

Boys in pants: Dominic Albano underwear we’re lusting over this week, in 16 not entirely SFW images

The designs are inspired by "queer culture, New York and European fashion and a sense of nostalgia"

By Attitude Staff

a composite of images of models wearing the underwear
Earlier this month, we delved into the spring green colour palette of CDLP‘s collection. Now coveting the neutral, earthy shades on display in this line from Domino Albano.

New York City-based model Dominic launched the luxury underwear brand in 2023.

a man in white briefs lying on his front in white bedsheets
a man with a moustache standing in a pair of black briefs
a man sat on a kitchen counter in black briefs
a man topless in black briefs with tracksuit bottoms pulled down
a man with long hair sat on a chair in brown briefs
a man crouching forward in a black thong
The current collection features a wide range underwear styles – from sports briefs to things to ribbed – in muted shades such as yellow, blue and brown. Most of the items retail between £41-£45.

Our favourites are the Tencel Briefs in Chocolate and the Tencel Sport Brief in Pastel Blue.

a man sitting with legs spread in just a pair of black briefs
a man in brown underwear lying a green sofa
a man in black underwear removing jeans
a man with legs spread in black underwear holding a pillow
According to Dominic’s own website, his designs are inspired by from “queer culture, New York and European fashion and his sense of nostalgia.”

a man with a moustache in black underwear staring at the camera
a man in black underwear with face hidden by a camera flash
a man standing against a white wall in white underwear
a man lying on a green sofa in brown underwear
a man in white underwear with one hand on hip, one hand on door frame
a man in white underwear checking his mobile phone
For more information, visit DominicAlbanoCollection.com.