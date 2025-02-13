Boys in pants: CDLP underwear we’re lusting over this February, in 12 images

Rooted in the core aesthetic and timeless range of CDLP, the Spring/ Summer 2025 collection introduces a fresh palette of muted colours and prints.

This season, the lineup is enriched with a selection of refined accessories and thoughtfully over-dyed existing styles.

The Rib Tank Top is made of Tencel™ Lyocell and pima cotton blend (Image: CDLP) The Boxer Trunk in Sage retails at

£32.00 (Image: CDLP) The Boxer Trunk is made of a soft Tencel™ Lyocell jersey (Image: CDLP) The Rib Tank Top, again in Sage, retails at £90 (Image: CDLP) The Boxer Trunk is designed with a low waist and short leg (Image: CDLP) The Y-Brief are also available in Dark Navy, Steel Blue (Image: CDLP)

Additionally, new silhouettes are developed by enhancing both tailored offerings and

foundational underwear and tops – ensuring a harmonious blend of innovation and enduring luxury essentials.

The Rib Tank Top is made of Tencel™ Lyocell and pima cotton blend (Image: CDLP)

For men, the main seasonal colour – Sage, graces the entire range of Lyocell Underwear, T-shirts, and Cotton Socks, infusing a gentle touch of soft green into the everyday essentials.

The Midweight T-shirt is designed with a regular fit and a classic crew neck (Image: CDLP) The Boxer Brief Long has a mid waist and extended leg (Image: CDLP) The Sage colour features across vests, underwear and socks (Image: CDLP) Sage is described by CDLP as a ‘calming, sophisticated hue’ inspired by nature’s elegance’ (Image: CDLP) The Boxer Brief Long is also available in Black and Dark Navy (Image: CDLP) Shop now at CDLP.com (Image: CDLP)

The underwear programme introduces new styles – Boxer Brief Long and Tanga Brief, drawing

inspiration from the jockstrap silhouette, merely offering regular back coverage.

For more information, visit CDLP.com.