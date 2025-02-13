Boys in pants: CDLP underwear we’re lusting over this February, in 12 images
Rooted in the core aesthetic and timeless range of CDLP, the Spring/ Summer 2025 collection introduces a fresh palette of muted colours and prints.
This season, the lineup is enriched with a selection of refined accessories and thoughtfully over-dyed existing styles.
Additionally, new silhouettes are developed by enhancing both tailored offerings and
foundational underwear and tops – ensuring a harmonious blend of innovation and enduring luxury essentials.
For men, the main seasonal colour – Sage, graces the entire range of Lyocell Underwear, T-shirts, and Cotton Socks, infusing a gentle touch of soft green into the everyday essentials.
The underwear programme introduces new styles – Boxer Brief Long and Tanga Brief, drawing
inspiration from the jockstrap silhouette, merely offering regular back coverage.