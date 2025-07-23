London Trans+ Pride 2025: Date, start time, meeting point and all you need to know

London Trans+ Pride returns to the capital this Saturday 26 July – and organisers expect it to be the biggest yet.

Ahead of the date, famous names including Juice actor Russell Tovey and Babygirl star Harris Dickinson have been speaking out in trans allyship.

Speaking to Attitude at the event’s press launch at the Mandrake Hotel last week, Stephanie Lynnette (she/her), an organiser for London Trans+ Pride, shared insights into what attendees can expect this year.

What is London Trans+ Pride?

“As of last year, London Trans+ Pride is now the world’s largest demonstration. This year, we’re expecting between 85-100,000 attendees. Last year, it was 65,000.”

Yasmin Finney at last year’s London Trans+ Pride (Image: Glauber Westphalen)

What time and where does London Trans+ Pride 2025 start?

“We are congregating from 1pm around Langham Place in London. Then we are marching from 2pm down towards Parliament Square, where we have speeches and celebrations.

What happens after the London Trans+ Pride 2025 march?

“Every community member is invited to come to St. James’s Park for a community hang-out session.”

(Image: Glauber Westphalen)

Why is London Trans+ Pride different from other Prides?

“London Trans+ Pride is important and distinct from other Pride organisations, because other Pride organisations are a celebration first and a protest second. London Trans+ Pride is and will always remain protest-first and a celebration second.

“That’s what we need right now for trans rights. We need a protest first, and a celebration of queer joy afterwards.”

What’s your advice to first-time attendees?

“It’s the ultimate community safe space. I was you once upon a time, a young little trans baby. I didn’t know if I was going to meet anyone, didn’t know if I was going to make friends.

“But come. It’s an ultimate safe space. We’re there as a community. We will embrace you with open arms. Come and be your authentic self for the day. Platform the dolls!”

For more information about London Trans+ Pride, click here.