Trump administration will not recognise World AIDS Day this year, leaked email confirms

The Trump administration will not officially recognise World AIDS Day this year, marking a shift in federal observances of the annual December 1 event.

Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been acknowledged globally by governments, organisations, and businesses.

Past U.S. presidents from both the Republican and Democrat parties, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Trump during his first term, have hosted events or issued declarations.

Employees are advised to “refrain from publicly promoting World AIDS Day through any communication channels”

However, this year, an internal State Department email obtained by The New York Times and first reported by Substack columnist Emily Bass instructs staff and federal grant recipients not to use government funds to mark the day. Employees are advised to “refrain from publicly promoting World AIDS Day through any communication channels, including social media, media engagements, speeches or other public-facing messaging”. The email notes the policy extends to all commemorative days, not just World AIDS Day.

State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott defended the decision, saying, “An awareness day is not a strategy. Under the leadership of President Trump, the State Department is working directly with foreign governments to save lives and increase their responsibility and burden sharing.”

Despite this, Trump has recognised other awareness days this year, including observances for autism and manufacturing. His administration has also reduced foreign aid programmes targeting HIV and AIDS, cut prevention resources, and limited funding under PEPFAR, the global initiative launched under George W. Bush.

“Silence is not neutrality; it is harm” – U.S. representative Mark Pocan

The administration’s decision has drawn criticism. Bass wrote, “Even if it is not surprising that the US will remain silent on its own epidemic, it is still shameful. It is hazardous for individual and communal health to grow so accustomed to abuse that it passes without remark. HIV is ongoing in America. The AIDS crisis is not over and is instead evolving and we know, to our bones, that Silence=Death.”

Peter Staley, activist and cofounder of PrEP4All, told The Times, “It just seems petty and hostile, frankly. It just felt very reminiscent of the Reagan administration.”

U.S. representative Mark Pocan, a gay Democrat from Wisconsin and chair of the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus, branded the move is “shameful and dangerous”. He added, “Silence is not neutrality; it is harm. I’m calling on the administration to immediately reverse this decision and recommit our fight against HIV/AIDS.”

