Trans woman says ICE released her after genital examination at men’s detention centre

A transgender woman has alleged US immigration officials detained her at a New York airport before releasing her following a medical examination at an all-male detention centre.

Clara Tan, 33, said four men identifying themselves as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested her after she arrived at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport shortly after midnight on Tuesday (27 October).

According to The Advocate, Tan asked whether the men had a warrant before attempting to use her phone. She claimed they tackled and handcuffed her, injuring her left foot, before transporting her to a detention facility in Batavia.

“Pre-op trans women are housed there, but not anybody with a vagina” – Tan in a Facebook post

Tan said she was held for approximately 18 hours. During her detention, she questioned why she had been placed in a facility for men despite identifying as a woman.

“Well, do you have your junk?” an agent allegedly asked her. “Not last I checked,” she said she replied.

Tan claimed that prompted a medical examination involving two female members of staff. She said she was subsequently released after officials confirmed she had undergone gender-affirming genital surgery.

“Pre-op trans women are housed there, but not anybody with a vagina,” Tan wrote in a Facebook post.

She said she was released with an ankle monitor and instructed to attend immigration court on 8 December. After leaving the facility, a friend took her to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment for her injured foot.

Tan disputes the immigration agency’s account of her entry into the country

Tan, who is originally from Singapore, moved to the US in 2019 to study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. Local public broadcaster WXXI reports that she filed an asylum petition that year and held a work permit.

She had been returning from California, where she travelled to attend a concert that was cancelled because the Japanese performers were unable to obtain US visas. Tan subsequently attended an anime gathering instead.

Tan also disputes the immigration agency’s account of her entry into the country, saying she had records showing she arrived in New York City on 18 June 2019.

The incident comes amid changes to US immigration detention policy under President Donald Trump. In January 2025, Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to recognise two sexes, defined by sex assigned at birth.

Attitude has contacted ICE for comment.