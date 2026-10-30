Lib Dems push for LGBTQ+ equality across the Commonwealth

Liberal Democrat Shadow Attorney General Ben Maguire MP has tabled an Early Day Motion urging the Government to push for LGBTQ+ equality across the Commonwealth.

Maguire has organised a cross-party letter to The Times, calling on Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to use the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to press member states to repeal laws criminalising same-sex relationships.

The letter states that human rights, equality and human dignity are principles that must be upheld in practice across the whole of the state.

LGBTQ+ rights across the Commonwealth

It highlights that, in parts of the Commonwealth, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people continue to face “discrimination, legal restrictions and, in some countries, criminal penalties”, some of which can be punished by death.

Consensual same-sex relationships remain criminalised in 29 of 56 Commonwealth countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Jamaica, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Some countries impose prison sentences, and in Brunei, Pakistan, parts of Nigeria and Uganda, the death penalty can apply.

Ben Maguire MP calls for the UK Government to push for equality across the Commonwealth

“We call on the UK Government to use this CHOGM to encourage those Commonwealth member states that criminalise or discriminate against same-sex relationships to reconsider their laws and policies.”

Maguire, who is married to a man, said in a news release that he was proud MPs from across the House of Commons had joined him in his call to action.

“This goes far beyond a party-political issue, and I’m thankful to all colleagues who have joined me in this very important call,” said Maguire.

“Silence is not a substitute for leadership” – Maguire urging The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to take action

“Silence is not a substitute for leadership. The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have a very clear opportunity at this meeting to secure real commitments to repeal these laws, and we urge them to take it.”

Alongside the cross-party letter, Maguire has tabled an Early Day Motion in the House, which has so far received the support of five other MPs.

As of writing this, six Liberal Democrats have signed the Early Day Motion, including Maguire, Zöe Franklin, Wera Hobhouse, Clive Jones, Jess Brown-Fuller and Marie Goldman

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will take place from 1 to 4 November 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.