Porn star Joey Mills addresses hookup etiquette backlash: ‘Not going to give you my number’

Porn star Joey Mills has caused widespread online debate over hookup culture etiquette, following comments about treatment after sex.

The adult content creator went viral after a brief comment in a Men.com interview with fellow actor Jack Preston.

In a “hot or not” segment, Mills and Preston both agreed not to cuddle after a hookup. “Get the fuck out of my house. I’m not going to give you my number,” Mills said.

“Here’s my quick little rundown on my dream relationship” – Joey Mills on open relationships

The discussion escalated further when Mills described his idealised open relationship dynamic, which viewers said he held to too high a standard.

“[Open relationship is] a must-have. Here’s my quick little rundown on my dream relationship. I want a bi man who’s in a relationship with a woman who is a sub for her, a dom for me, and then just whore me out to his friends,” Mills said.

Both of his comments were received with strong backlash on social media, and the original video has since been taken down from all platforms due to the criticism.

“Why the fuck would I let you stay over and cuddle” – Mills following up on his comments about hookup courtesy

@yourfatherswetdream Half the open hooking up with me are only doing it to brag to their friends about it later so no I will not be entertaining them afterwards. Sorry not sorry ♬ original sound – JoeyMills

Mills has since responded to the hate in a follow-up video, doubling down on his views and defending his boundaries around casual sex.

He began by establishing that the majority of men he sleeps with casually, if found on dating apps such as Grindr and Sniffies, “know who I am.”

“If I invite you over, hook up with you, don’t see a potential in dating you, and I’m not interested in hooking up with you again, why the fuck would I let you stay over and cuddle?”

“You are not entitled to my time and phone number” – Mills on cuddling after casual sex

Echoing his previous comments, he continued: “Why the fuck would I give you my number so you can consistently text me? I’m not giving you my number. You are not entitled to my time and phone number.”

Following speaking out about the backlash he had received over his comments on hookup culture, his comment section was flooded with support.

“You dont need to explain this shit to anyone… ignore,” wrote one. “You don’t need to explain yourself. You set limits and people need to respect your limits,” penned another.

Mills has recently been announced to star in the upcoming OUTflix spin-off of X-Rated: NYC, Ultimate Boys Trip, alongside Boomer Banks and Max Konnor.

Ultimate Boys Trip premieres 28 April on OUTflix.