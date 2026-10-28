Gay OnlyFans star Michael Doherty says he’s quitting app to become a pilot and start a family

Gay OnlyFans star Michael Doherty has announced he is quitting the app to focus on his hopes of becoming a pilot, finding love and starting a family.

The 24-year-old content creator deleted his OnlyFans account today (28 October), after thinking about it “a lot over the last few years”.

“I’ve waited a while to make this decision. Today I quit and deleted my OnlyFans accounts,” he wrote on social media.

Michael Doherty announces he is quitting OnlyFans

“It has been a huge burden on my heart, soul and mind over the last few years. It has distracted me and made me comfortable.”

He explained that his OnlyFans income had brought him pleasure, but he hadn’t experienced the feeling of “real success” from doing it.

“While talking to the closest people to me today, I realised I needed to do this in order to focus on what I love. That is my friends, family, my gardening, my chickens, but most importantly, my childhood dream of becoming a pilot, starting a family and finding love.”

“I love all my friends and family that have supported me through every part of my life journey, And most importantly the ones that are gonna support me through this change.”

Doherty talks about his coming-out journey

Doherty came out to his family at the age of 18 and uses his social media platforms to share his personal journey and his family’s reactions.

Sharing his coming-out story on social media, he said his mother and father “weren’t very happy” at first. However, after a month, they “lightened up to it”.

He said the people in his life had given him the confidence to be authentically himself.

Michael has also spoken openly about his experiences on OnlyFans, where he shared explicit images with subscribers.

“You’re looked at in a different” – Doherty on his experience doing OnlyFans

Doherty was previously in a relationship with fellow content creator Danny E, also known as Danny Edwin Jesús. The pair dated for around two and a half years and co-hosted the podcast Twink Talk.

Speaking on The Wild Podcast in January 2026, Doherty revealed that the relationship had ended a little over a month earlier, explaining that the long-distance nature of their relationship had contributed to the split.

According to Fanstats, Doherty joined OnlyFans in 2021. Speaking on the Say It, Slay It podcast in March 2024, he reflected on his experience on the platform.

“I don’t like saying I regret anything but if I would have done anything differently probably would have been like making money in a more respectable way.”

He explained: “When you do only fans you’re looked at in a different way and even look at yourself in a different way.”