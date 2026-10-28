Jude Bellingham is teased as the star of Calvin Klein’s new underwear campaign

Calvin Klein has teased a new underwear campaign starring Jude Bellingham, posting snaps of the Real Madrid star posing in a white studio.

“The next icon. coming soon,” the brand wrote across its socials, alongside a preview of the shoot. The images show Bellingham wearing white Calvin Klein boxer briefs, with his face kept out of shot.

One shows the back of Bellingham’s head, revealing his signature haircut, while a polaroid shows him reclining against a work surface.

What does Calvin Klein’s Jude Bellingham campaign tease?

Another video pans up from the sportsman’s leg to his neck, following him as he lifts up his underwear.

A scar on his left shoulder also appears to give away his identity. Bellingham underwent surgery on the shoulder in July 2025 after suffering recurrent dislocations. He first dislocated it in November 2023, before eventually having an operation to address the problem.

Which other underwear brands has Jude Bellingham modelled for?

This is not Bellingham’s first time modelling underwear, either. In June 2024, he featured in a campaign for SKIMS Mens, modelling pieces from the brand’s Cotton and Stretch collections ahead of that summer’s European Championship.

The England player has become one of football’s biggest names since breaking through at Birmingham City as a teenager. After spells at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, he has established himself as a key player for the Spanish club, winning both La Liga and the Champions League during his first season in Madrid.

He has also become a familiar face in fashion campaigns, appearing alongside fellow footballer Kylian Mbappé in a Louis Vuitton campaign last year.

Calvin Klein has recruited several other sporting stars for its underwear campaigns in recent years. Barcelona and Brazil forward Raphinha fronted its Spring 2026 campaign, with Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold featuring in 2025, while basketball player Jalen Green modelled for the brand that September.

For now, fans will have to wait to see the full shoot

Bellingham’s Calvin Klein campaign has so far only been teased, with the brand promising that more is to come. For now, fans will have to wait to see the full shoot.