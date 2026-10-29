UK porn site will revoke access to 17 fetish categories as new laws come into force

Adult platform iWantClips is removing 17 categories of fetish content for UK users ahead of the UK’s new pornography laws.

In a notice shared online, the platform said affected material would be removed from its stores before 6 November, including content already purchased by customers.

According to iWantClips, the restrictions will apply to artists based in the UK

The categories listed include choking fantasy play, breath play, ass smothering, breast smothering, hand-over-mouth scenarios, face-sitting, chest-sitting, scissorholds, plastic fetish, butt drops and trampling fantasy. BBW face-sitting and jeans face-sitting are also included.

According to iWantClips, the restrictions will apply to artists based in the UK, whose affected content will be removed from their stores, as well as overseas creators whose material will no longer be available to UK customers.

The platform said the changes were not a reflection of its artists or their content, but a response to the new legal requirements.

What does the new law say?

The changes follow provisions in the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which are scheduled to take effect on 6 November.

The legislation introduces offences relating to the possession and publication of certain pornographic images depicting strangulation or suffocation, specified incest-related sexual activity, and sexual activity involving someone who appears to be under 16.

According to the Government’s official guidance, they cover particular depictions that meet specific legal criteria.

Possession can include keeping prohibited material on a device, in a personal account or in cloud storage. The Government says people who possess images covered by the new offences must delete or otherwise dispose of them before the provisions come into force.

The new provisions are scheduled to come into force on 6 November 2026.

Which porn categories will iWantClips remove in the UK?

According to the platform’s notice, the following 17 categories will be affected ahead of the new law taking effect on 6 November 2026:



1. Choking Fantasy Play

2. Breath Play Fantasy

3. Smother

4. Ass Smothering

5. Foot Smother

6. Breast Smother

7. Squeeze-Smother

8. Hand Over Mouth

9. Face Sitting

10. BBW Facesitting

11. Jeans Face Sitting

12. Scissor hold

13. Chest Sitting

14. Throat Busting Fantasy

15. Plastic Fetish

16. Butt Drops

17. Trampling Fantasy