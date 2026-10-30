Pedro Pascal goes shirtless in trailer for Tony Gilroy’s BEHEMOTH!

Pedro Pascal has given fans a first look at his role in Tony Gilroy’s upcoming film BEHEMOTH!, set to land in cinemas on 4 December 2026.

Pascal plays Alex Serian, a former child prodigy and classically trained cellist who returns to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Having left behind an orchestra in Chicago, Alex’s homecoming forces him to confront the past and reconsider the direction of his life.

His return also brings him face to face with a fractured family dynamic. Alex must reckon with the legacy of his late father Peter (Hank Azaria), as well as his relationship with his mother Ginnie (JoBeth Williams) who left lasting emotional scars on him and his brother Andy (Will Arnett).

Pedro Pascal explores romance in BEHEMOTH!

Romance also takes centre stage. The film explores Alex’s complicated affair with Carol Spedding (Olivia Wilde), as well as his history with fellow musician Nadia Hynes (Eva Victor) and his connection to Marika (Margarita Levieva), an old friend with whom he shares a past.

The official film synopsis reads: “A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, swells into an adventure that will change him forever.”

The trailer, released on 28 October, has attracted significant attention, racking up more than five million views in less than 24 hours.

Pascal goes shirtless

Pascal’s return to the big screen has caused excitement among fans, with many praising his performance in the trailer – and not just for his acting.

One scene shows the actor shirtless, wearing nothing but a towel opposite Levieva as Marika, a moment that has unsurprisingly caught viewers’ attention.

BEHEMOTH! had its world premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival on 2 October 2026 before screening at the BFI London Film Festival’s Patrons’ Gala on 13 October.

“Protect the Dolls”

At the UK event, Pascal spotted a fan wearing a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt in support of the trans community. The actor responded: “Protect the dolls, always and forever.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal said he underwent extensive training to become the virtuoso cellist Alex. “I would take it everywhere with me, on Tony’s recommendation,” he said.

“Every errand, to the gym, it just sort of lived with me. It was like putting myself into a relationship, and there was something kind of comforting about that.”

BEHEMOTH! hits UK cinemas on 4 December 2026.