Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere’s Sneako says he questioned sexuality before becoming right-wing creator

Sneako, who appeared in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, has said he questioned his sexuality before becoming a right-wing creator.

The newly-released Netflix film examines the “manosphere” – a network of online creators promoting hyper-masculine and often controversial views on gender and relationships – and features several high-profile figures including Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy.

“When I was like 14, I thought I was gay, and I watched gay porn” – Sneako on questioning his sexuality

In recent days, historic videos of Sneako have circulated on social media. In one clip, he discussed questioning his sexuality as a teenager.

“When I was like 14, I thought I was gay, and I watched gay porn,” he said. “It’s not for me. I went to a gay nightclub with my gay friends. It was a gay club, I’m not complaining. I saw a muscular dude twerking glitter off of his back, and I know that I am not gay.”

The renewed attention follows a public dispute between Sneako and Andrew Tate, who has alleged that Sneako is gay, claiming the pair fell out after a conversation about sexuality.

“He started saying, ‘Isn’t it normal just to try new things? Don’t you think it is normal to be curious? How do you know if you are really gay or not unless you try it?’ When I realised what he was suggesting, I thought the best thing I could do was stop talking to him,” he alleged.

Explicit images later circulated on Twitter, with some users alleging they were linked to a “gay porn past”. Sneako denied the claims, stating that most of the images were fake, while others were private photos sent to a girl when he was 17, and some were taken as part of modelling work.

Who else appears in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere?

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere sees the filmmaker step into the world of online “red pill” influencers – a network of creators pushing controversial views on women, dating and LGBTQ+ identities.

Sneako appears as part of a younger wave of manosphere influencers who have grown large followings online. Others include Myron Gaines, Justin Waller, HSTikkyTokky and Ed Matthews.

Since its release, it has sparked renewed attention on those involved, with Sneako among the names seeing past clips and comments resurface.