Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten is Attitude’s latest cover star – watch his powerful Attitude Pride Awards acceptance speech (EXCLUSIVE)

Rob Jetten is Attitude’s latest cover star, with the Netherlands’ first openly gay prime minister using his Attitude Pride Awards speech to call on the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to stand up and fight back against those seeking to roll back queer rights.

Attitude met the prime minister during the Amsterdam WorldPride celebrations in which editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou and global finance and impact leader Krishna Omkar presented the Dutch leader with a special Attitude Pride Award in recognition of the representation – and hope – that Jetten has brought to the political world stage.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Attitude Pride Awards, which celebrate LGBTQ+ people across the UK and Europe who have fought for equality, overcome adversity or become outstanding community role models.

Rob Jetten dedicates his Attitude Pride Award to people who “are no longer bystanders”

In a powerful video accompanying his Attitude cover, Jetten speaks about what the award means to him, his own coming out journey, and why he remains confident that LGBTQ+ equality can win out despite growing attacks on queer rights around the world.

“I would love to dedicate it to all the bystanders that are no longer bystanders anymore,” Jetten says.

“They are not willing to accept the 10 per cent of the people that think they can win this debate just by shouting a bit harder than the rest of us.”

Jetten’s Attitude Pride Award comes during a landmark year for the Netherlands. WorldPride Amsterdam has just taken place against the backdrop of 25 years since the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage.

“LGBTQ rights everywhere around the world are under huge pressure” – Jetten

But while that history is something to celebrate, Jetten warns against becoming complacent.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” he says, pointing to pressure on LGBTQ+ rights around the world, including attacks online and in public spaces and legislation that seeks to restrict queer rights.

“We’ve also been lazy over the past few years,” he adds. “LGBTQ rights everywhere around the world are under huge pressure.”

Rob Jetten is Attitude’s September/October 2026 cover star (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

The prime minister also argues that the Netherlands itself has work to do, highlighting pressure on acceptance among younger generations and political debates around LGBTQ+ rights.

Jetten says the answer is greater cooperation between queer communities internationally, with activists, politicians and allies sharing strategies and supporting those facing the greatest pressure. “We can win this fight,” he says.

Jetten reveals what he would tell his younger self

Also in the speech, he recalls knowing that he was attracted to boys when he was around 15, but being “so afraid to open up about it”.

Now, at 39, he is the youngest person to become prime minister of the Netherlands and its first openly gay leader. He says he wishes he could go back and tell his younger self “to not be afraid, to be yourself, and to live your life”.

“That is something that we should tell, each and everyone, around the world that is struggling with their identity at the moment,” he says.

Since assuming the role in February, Jetten has continued to make LGBTQ+ equality a prominent part of his public role. He was the first sitting Dutch prime minister to participate in Amsterdam’s Pride Canal Parade, with this year’s WorldPride celebrations taking place amid heightened concerns over LGBTQ+ safety and discrimination.

He also addressed the WorldPride Human Rights Conference in Amsterdam earlier this month, where he spoke about the importance of defending LGBTQI+ rights and standing with people facing persecution.

Jetten outlines his plans to strengthen LGBTQ+ rights in the Netherlands

In his Attitude speech, Jetten also points to measures his government is pursuing in the Netherlands, including stronger protections for LGBTQ+ people, improved access to surrogacy for same-sex couples, better protection from police for gay and trans people and drag queens, and investment in education.

“I’m very confident that in the next few years, we can show the world that gay rights are human rights, that love is love,” he says.

“We are going to win this battle with the big majority that believes that human rights are equal rights for each and every one of us.”

He adds, “This award, I’m very much grateful to achieve it, but it’s not just an award for me,” he says. “It’s an award for each and every politician, human rights activist, NGO, or just a simple bystander that decides not to be a bystander anymore.”

Read Rob Jetten’s full interview in issue 372 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital on 27th August 2026. Pre-order Attitude magazine issue 372 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.