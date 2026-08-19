Allison Janney recalls being told she could only play ‘Aliens and lesbians’ by an acting agent

Allison Janney has shared an experience with an agent during her early acting career, being told she could only play “aliens and lesbians” because of her height.

Appearing as the first guest on CNN’s new interview series Coming Up, the actress recalled the dispiriting advice she received from a Hollywood agent.

“I remember when I was very young trying to find an agent and I had a meeting with one – she said, ‘What can you play? Aliens and lesbians,’” Janney revealed.

Allison Janney recalls being type-cast as a lesbian due to her height

“That’s what she said to me because I’m so tall. I’ve played lesbians. I haven’t played an alien yet. So maybe I’ll play an alien! Yeah, why not.”

Standing at a statuesque 6ft, Janney continued to deny the stereotype that because she’s tall, she must be confident.

“People think because I’m so tall and imposing that must be the way I feel inside, and it never has been,” she said, admitting that outside of acting she’s “shy”.

Janney’s lesbian roles

Janney has played notable queer roles, notably as Sally, the lesbian lover of Meryl Streep‘s character in the 2002 film The Hours.

Speaking to The Advocate in 2015, she addressed rumours that she might be queer, after having not married during her lifetime.

“Maybe. If people think I’m gay, I’m fine with it. I’ll probably never get married, and I don’t think I really want to be. I’ve never had a lesbian experience, but I’m beginning to wish I were gay. I think I’d be a lot happier!”

In the same interview, Janney spoke about her approach to the role alongside Streep, admitting she has played lesbian roles on stage in Five Women Wearing the Same Dress and Ladies.

She said her characters’ sexuality did not inform her acting, and recalled people praising her for her portrayal beyond their queerness.