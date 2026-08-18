Who is Neil Amin-Smith? Andy Burnham’s economic adviser who used to be in Clean Bandit and dated Olly Alexander

Neil Amin-Smith, former violinist with Clean Bandit, has reportedly been appointed as Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s top economic adviser.

Since leaving the British music group in 2016, after completing an MPhil in Economics, he pursued a very different career, which has now landed him a top job at No. 10.

After leaving the band, Amin-Smith became a research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies before entering government service as a senior policy adviser at HM Treasury in 2019.

Neil Amin-Smith’s history with the Labour Party

His work with the Labour Party began in 2022 as an adviser to the shadow ministerial team under then-Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Following the Labour Party’s 2024 general election victory, Amin-Smith was appointed as a special adviser to the chancellor of the exchequer, working closely with Rachel Reeves, who is now a backbencher.

Since his involvement with the Labour Party began, Amin-Smith’s social media presence has been quiet, to say the least, though his X account remains public.

Amin-Smith demonstrates support for the trans community

In 2024, the violinist reshared a post demonstrating support for trans women in women’s sport. The statement read: “And so once you erase trans women from physical sport, you move to sports such as chess and darts. From there it’s a short leap to scoffing at people’s pronouns, talking about “men in dresses”, perhaps even a cheap gag during prime minister’s questions while the parents of a murdered trans teenager are watching from the public gallery.”

“Next you start denying the concept of gender fluidity entirely. You demonise the trans woman as a potential abuser or rapist. You describe transition surgery as “mutilation” or “child abuse”. All in the service of pushing the window, inching towards some sunlit horizon in which – as is already beginning to occur in parts of the US – trans people can be legislated out of existence entirely.”

Amin-Smith dated Olly Alexander in 2015

As well as showing solidarity with the trans community he himself has also become an inspiration for young LGBTQ+ people as a publicly queer figure.

During his time in Clean Bandit, he dated Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander for eight months in 2015, though, due to their busy touring schedules, they decided to part ways.

Speaking to Attitude in 2017, Alexander said: “We’ve had less and less time to spend together and the time we did have together were such short periods it put so much pressure on our relationship.” He explained that the pair “both decided it wasn’t working”.

“I still have a lot of feelings towards him” – Alexander on his split with Amin-Smith

Despite the split, the pair remained friends. “I don’t feel differently towards him. I still have a lot of feelings towards him and that hasn’t changed. I think I need to give it time and see how I feel.”

“So, this idea of returning to love was really on my mind. I had all these different points of this relationship that had gone up and down.”