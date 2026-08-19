A24 drops Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid trailer after Cannes debut – WATCH HERE

A24 has released the first trailer for Jordan Firstman’s acclaimed feature debut, Club Kid, following its acclaimed Cannes Film Festival premiere in May 2026.

The streamer acquired the film out of Cannes, where Firstman’s work received a seven-minute standing ovation. Club Kid will be released for a limited run from 6 November in select US cinemas.

Firstman stars as Peter, a hard-partying New York City club promoter in the heart of the queer scene, whose life is turned upside down when his 10-year-old son (Reggie Absolom), whom he never knew existed, arrives.

Who stars in Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid?

The cast also includes the likes of Diego Calva, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9 and Miss Benny.

Attitude previously described Club Kid as the “buzziest title” to arrive at Cannes this year. “Club Kid was an instant hit on arrival.”

“Imagine Big Daddy but with the sensibilities of an arthouse filmmaker. Hilarious and heartwarming in equal measure. Be sure to watch this one with your closest gaggle of mates. This is a laugh-out-loud, crowd-pleasing banger.”

What inspired the film?

Speaking to Deadline, Firstman explained the inspiration behind the film. He said Club Kid is based on “a period in my life where – it’s going to sound wrong – I was just around a bunch of kids for some reason. My friends started having kids, and I was getting along with them in a funny way, and they would always laugh at me with kids.”

While writing the film, Firstman went through a break-up, while his former partner was living in Berlin. This coincided with Firstman spending a lot of time in the city’s nightlife and taking drugs, which evidently inspired the project.

He reflected on his relationship with the queer nightlife scene, explaining that “the drugs were not hitting like they used to”. This became another major inspiration for the film.

“I still learn new things about the film and myself every time I watch it,” he said.

Club Kid marks Firstman’s directorial debut, following a catalogue of acting projects, including I Love LA (2025) and Rotting in the Sun (2023) as well as a guest appearance in Hacks alongside Trisha Paytas.