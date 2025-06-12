Polish MEP banned from entering parliament after vandalising LGBTQ+ exhibition

Grzegorz Braun, a far-right Member of European Parliament for Poland, has been banned from entering the Polish parliament after he vandalised an LGBTQ+ exhibition in the building.

The exhibition had been erected by a pro-LGBTQ+ rights NGO called ‘Tęczowe Opole’ (Rainbow Opole) in the Sejm, Poland’s lower chamber. In new video footage, Braun can be seen tearing down display boards, throwing them on the floor and standing on them to break them in half.

In the video, guards can be seen standing and watching Braun as he dismantles the display. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has spoken out to criticise the guards for their lack of action in stopping Braun’s attack.

“As a former Speaker of the Sejm, I do not understand why the Speaker’s Guard did not once again catch deputy Braun red-handed in the act of destroying private property,” Sikorski wrote on X.

It was later confirmed by Szymon Hołownia, the current Speaker of the Sejm, that Braun will no longer be allowed in the parliamentary building.

“MEP Braun, who destroyed an exhibition in our building today and was led out of it by guards, is banned from entering the Polish parliament from today,” Hołownia wrote on X, adding: “There is no place for hooligans in the Sejm.”

Earlier this year Braun spray-painted over photographs at an LGBT exhibition in Opole, southern Poland, and in 2023 he garnered attention after he used a fire extinguisher to put out candles lit in the Polish parliament to mark the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Last month, the LGBTQ+ community in Poland celebrated as the last of the country’s local authorities to have an anti-LGBTQ+ resolution repealed the measure.

Only five years ago over 100 local authorities, accounting for roughly one third of the country, had adopted such archaic resolutions, with some even declaring their regions to be “free from LGBT ideology”.

Most local authorities were bound by what was known as a “charter of family rights”, which supported the idea that marriage should exist only between a man and a woman and pledged to “protect children from moral corruption.”

Poland had previously been subject to legal proceedings launched against the country by the European Commission in July 2021 due to its anti-LGBTQ+ resolutions, as per Notes From Poland. The Commission argued then that the resolutions “may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation”.

A study released last year showed that suicide attempts in Poland’s anti-LGBTQ+ regions increased by an additional five per 100,000 after the enactment of anti-LGBT+ legislation.