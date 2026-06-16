Japan to launch nationwide LGBTQ+ education programme

Japan is set to launch a nationwide programme aimed at improving understanding of LGBTQ+ people and issues.

The plans, expected to be formally approved by the government this month, would see schools, universities and other institutions given new guidance and resources on sexual and gender diversity. The measures stem from legislation passed in 2023 requiring authorities to promote public awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

Under the proposals, schools would be encouraged to provide more support for LGBTQ+ students and expand access to counsellors and social workers. Universities training future teachers and healthcare workers would also be asked to strengthen education around sexuality and gender identity.

What might be included in Japan’s LGBTQ+ education programme?

Educational materials, including videos and leaflets, are expected to be produced as part of the programme. The government also plans to carry out regular surveys to gauge attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people and measure the impact of the initiative.

The framework has been years in the making and recently received backing from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Prime minister Sanae Takaichi’s cabinet is expected to give it final approval.

Japan remains the only G7 country without nationwide marriage equality. While hundreds of local authorities issue partnership certificates to same-sex couples, they do not provide the same legal rights as marriage. A series of court rulings in recent years has increased pressure on lawmakers to reform the law.

“I think it will help a lot, especially young adults and queer adolescents” – Alisha Khojanazar, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology

Alisha Khojanazar, a molecular neuroscience research technician at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, said the programme could make a difference to younger people coming to terms with their identities.

“I think it will help a lot, especially young adults and queer adolescents who are just discovering their identities or genders,” she told ABC.

“If it would lead to some kind of broader protection by law, that would be great. But with the current political climate in Japan, I would love it to be more inclusive.”

Khojanazar said her university holds Pride events and has gender-neutral facilities, but added that many LGBTQIA+ people in Japan still face difficulties discussing their sexuality or gender identity openly.

The government plans to review the programme every three years.