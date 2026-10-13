Hungary votes to scrap anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions introduced under Viktor Orbán

Hungary’s parliament has approved changes to a law that restricted LGBTQ+ representation in material available to children.

The vote took place today (13 October), with 139 MPs supporting the amendments and 51 voting against. The changes target provisions introduced in 2021 under former prime minister Viktor Orbán, whose 16 years in power ended following April’s election.

Under the revised law, bans on the “portrayal” or “promotion” of sexual and gender diversity in content accessible to under-18s will be removed. Instead, the legislation will focus on material that can “seriously impair the child’s physical, intellectual, emotional or moral development”.

[This is] definitely an important and positive step forward” – Tamas Dombos from the Hatter Society

The legislation was originally introduced as a child protection measure aimed at tackling paedophilia. However, it also restricted the promotion of homosexuality and gender transition to children, prompting criticism from LGBTQ+ campaigners and EU leaders.

Tamas Dombos, from Hungarian LGBTQ+ rights organisation the Hatter Society, welcomed the latest changes.

“The fact that restrictions on access to LGBTQ+ content are being removed is definitely an important and positive step forward,” he told AFP.

What changes under the new law?

Orbán’s government began introducing restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights in 2020, including measures preventing transgender people from legally changing their gender recognition.

The 2021 legislation extended restrictions to representations of homosexuality and gender transition in content available to children. It was subsequently amended in 2025 to provide a legal basis for banning Pride marches.

In April 2026, the European Court of Justice ruled that the 2021 law violated “the very identity” of the European Union. The new amendments are intended to bring Hungary’s legislation into line with the court’s ruling and EU regulations.

“We welcome this important signal of commitment for our common values” – European Union Commissioners Michael McGrath and Hadja Lahbib

Prime Minister Péter Magyar, who took office in May after defeating Orbán, did not make LGBTQ+ rights a focus of his election campaign. Before Tuesday’s vote, he described the changes as strengthening child protection “regardless of sexual orientation”.

Orbán’s Fidesz party opposed the amendments, accusing the government of “neutering” the original law under pressure from the EU. Magyar’s Tisza party has a two-thirds parliamentary majority, allowing the bill to pass without opposition support.

The European Union welcomed the decision. Commissioners Michael McGrath and Hadja Lahbib said in a joint statement: “We welcome this important signal of commitment for our common values.”