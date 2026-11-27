Attitude is giving readers an exclusive first look at the trailer for Boys On Film 25: Silver Bullet, the latest instalment of Peccadillo Pictures’ LGBTQ+ short film collection.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, offers a preview of eight queer stories from around the world, ahead of the collection’s release on streaming platforms on 14 December 2026.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Boys On Film series, Silver Bullet brings together 137 minutes of short films from Singapore, the US, UK, Taiwan and Germany, exploring love, identity, chance encounters and the consequences of the decisions we make.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Chanel O’Connor stars in Miss Temperance

Its synopsis describes the collection as being about “the trials and tribulations of consequence and chance encounters”, asking: “When a door is presented to you, do you walk through it? Do you abide by the status quo, or do you dare to truly love yourself and finally embrace yourself? And what happens when you make bad decisions?”

Among the eight films is G Flat, an award-winning Welsh short directed by Peter Darney and starring One Foot in the Grave actor Richard Wilson.

Also featuring is Miss Temperance, directed by Jeremy McClain and starring RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Chanel O’Connor.

The collection’s other films are 302, directed by Leon Cheo; Next Door, directed by Lukas März; Some Kind of Paradise, directed by Nicholas Finegan; Ripples, directed by Rhys Marc Jones; J Is for Just an Afternoon Storm, directed by Chuang Yung-Hsiang; and I Hope He Doesn’t Kill Me, directed by Lyndon Hanrahan and Nora Dahle Borchgrevink.

When will Boys On Film 25: Silver Bullet be available to stream?

Boys On Film 25: Silver Bullet will be available in the UK, Republic of Ireland and internationally from 14 December 2026, initially on Peccadillo Player and BFI Player. It will arrive on Amazon in January 2027.

Boys On Film 25: Silver Bullet synopses

J Is for Just an Afternoon Storm (Taiwan) Dir Cheung Yung-Hsiang: A couple in an open relationship steal a rare day together. As thunder gathers, an unexpected encounter stirs up what they’ve been trying to leave behind.



Ripples (Wales) Dir Rhys Marc Jones: On the windswept coast of Anglesey, a young man and an older married man fall into a secret romance. The outside world keeps washing back in.



Miss Temperance (Scotland) Dir Jeremy McClain: A year sober, a Glasgow drag artist prepares for her comeback. One night in the city’s alt-queer scene will show what she’s become.



Next Door (Germany) Dir Lukas März: Tom and Marcel’s first flat together has a flaw. A door from inside their apartment into the neighbours won’t lock, and the unease once they meet the neighbour is overwhelming.



I Hope He Doesn’t Kill Me (England) Dir Lyndon Hanrahan & Nora Dahle Borchgrevink: Buzz waits outside the apartment building of his anonymous Grindr hookup, imagining all the depraved ways this night could end. Horrified yet horny, Buzz buzzes the buzzer.



302 (Singapore) Dir Leon Cheo: A young officer cadet makes a declaration that changes how the army sees him. Based on a true story from Singapore’s National Service.



G Flat (Wales) Dir Peter Darney: Richard Wilson (One Foot In The Grave) plays an elderly cellist who has lost his husband and his music. One night he decides he isn’t done with desire or connection.



Some Kind of Paradise (USA) Dir Nicholas Finegan: Tyler lives a quiet and uncomplicated life in Paradise, Arkansas. Until the day a film crew arrives in town from Hollywood and he meets actor Raphael on Grindr.