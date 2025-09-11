Hong Kong lawmakers reject bill granting more rights to same-sex couples

Hong Kong lawmakers have rejected a bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples, marking a significant setback for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The proposed law, which aimed to recognise some rights for couples married overseas, was opposed by 71 of the city’s 89-member Legislative Council (LegCo). It had been introduced by the government in response to a 2023 court ruling, following a failed attempt to legalise same-sex marriage.

While Hong Kong has increasingly been seen as more queer-friendly, legal protections for the estimated six per cent of adults who identify as LGBTQ+ remain limited. Public opinion appears to be shifting, however, with recent polls showing growing support for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Alarming disdain” for LGBTQ+ rights – Amnesty International

Human rights group Amnesty International condemned the rejection, saying it showed an “alarming disdain” for LGBTQ+ rights and urged Hong Kong authorities to introduce a new and revised bill.

Hong Kong LGBTQ+ rights activist Jimmy Sham described the outcome as “deeply regrettable”, adding that the government’s failure to safeguard same-sex couples’ rights “would remain an open wound”. He expressed hope that the authorities would not “turn a blind eye to the current illegal and unconstitutional situation”.

The bill stemmed from Sham’s long-running legal challenge to legalise same-sex marriage, following his own marriage to his husband in New York in 2013. Hong Kong’s top court rejected full marriage equality in 2023, but the Court of Final Appeal ruled that the government must establish an alternative framework within two years to recognise unions between same-sex couples. The court said the lack of recognition could “disrupt and demean” private lives “in ways that constitute arbitrary interference”.

Public support for same-sex marriage appears to be growing

This year’s bill sought to meet that legal obligation, proposing a registration system for same-sex couples married or in civil unions overseas, granting them limited rights including hospital visits and medical decision-making for a spouse.

The city’s chief executive, John Lee, supported the bill and urged LegCo to pass it, warning a rejection would violate Hong Kong’s rule of law and bring “serious consequences”. Yet the bill faced criticism on both sides: activists said it fell short of creating a meaningful framework, while some lawmakers claimed it undermined traditional family values and could pave the way for full same-sex marriage.

Wednesday’s vote means the government must return to the drawing board ahead of the 27 October deadline. The rejection also highlighted a rare split between the legislature and the Hong Kong government, which have generally aligned closely since Beijing tightened control over the city.

Public support for same-sex marriage appears to be growing. A 2023 survey found 60 per cent of Hongkongers backed marriage equality, up from 38 per cent a decade ago. That same year, Hong Kong hosted the Gay Games, the first time the competition had been held in Asia.