Eurovision changes hosting rules to prevent countries in conflict from staging contest

The Eurovision Song Contest has introduced new rules that could prevent a winning country from hosting the competition if security concerns make it unsafe to stage the event there.

Under the updated rules for Eurovision 2027, the winning broadcaster will automatically be ineligible to host the contest if an armed conflict, sensitive geopolitical situation or another circumstance materially affects the safety, security or stability of its country or immediate region.

The new rules were approved by the European Broadcasting Union’s Eurovision Reference Group following its annual review of the contest.

The changes come after broadcasters provided feedback following this year’s competition in Vienna.

What are the new Eurovision hosting rules?

Under the new rules, the EBU can commission an independent security assessment of the winning country or its surrounding region if it considers one necessary.

The EBU will then consult its Reference Group to determine whether the winning broadcaster is able to safely host the competition. If it is deemed unable to do so, the EBU will appoint an alternative Host Broadcaster.

That broadcaster will take responsibility for organising, producing and staging the contest, including all of the rights, obligations and liabilities associated with hosting Eurovision.

It will also host the competition in its own right, rather than staging it on behalf of the winning broadcaster.

The rule creates a formal process for dealing with a situation in which Eurovision’s winning country cannot safely host the following year’s competition.

Eurovision also tightens rules for performers

The EBU has also announced several other changes to the Eurovision rules for 2027. From next year, performers must be at least 18 years old on the day of their first rehearsal. The minimum age was previously 16.

The EBU said the change forms part of its efforts to strengthen safeguarding and protect younger artists from the pressures associated with competing in the contest.

The rules around live vocals have also been clarified.

Lead singers must continue to perform the main melody live. Backing tracks and pre-recorded elements can be used where permitted, but cannot replace or unduly assist the live vocal.

The EBU said the clarification is intended to give broadcasters, producers and songwriters a clearer understanding of how the audio rules are applied.

“The [contest] is constantly evolving” – Martin Green CBE, director of the Eurovision Song Contest

Martin Green CBE, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said the changes were intended to provide greater clarity while protecting those involved in the competition.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is constantly evolving, and our annual review of the Rules is an important part of making sure the Contest remains fair, transparent and consistent for all those who participate, including the millions who engage with the event globally.”

“Guided, as always, by feedback from our Members, we have clarified and strengthened several areas for 2027,” he added.

“These changes are about giving everyone involved greater clarity, protecting artists and ensuring the Contest continues to provide a safe and welcoming environment, while preserving the spirit and integrity that make the Eurovision Song Contest so special.”