Perez Hilton’s mother reportedly seeks custody of his children after hospitalisation

Perez Hilton‘s mother has reportedly applied for temporary custody of his three children.

Teresita Lavandeira filed the petition in Miami on August 7, according to People. It is believed Hilton has consented to the arrangement.

The blogger’s children – Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, eight – would remain in Lavandeira’s care under the proposed temporary arrangement. She would also have authority to make medical, educational and other major decisions for them.

Why has Perez Hilton’s mother applied for temporary custody?

The filing asks for the case to be sealed, with Lavandeira citing the children’s privacy and wellbeing.

“The children in this case should not be subjected to any further trauma related to the incidents that are the basis of the petition,” she reportedly said in the court documents.

The application comes less than a week after Hilton was taken to hospital following a TikTok livestream from his home in Miami. The video appeared to show him self-harming, prompting police to attend the property.

“His treatment and recovery will be a long process” – Hilton’s family on his condition

Hilton’s family later confirmed that he had suffered significant blood loss and sustained injuries that would require surgery.

“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable,” they said.

“He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process.”

The family has also spoken about what happened to Hilton’s children during the incident.

His three children, along with his sister Barbara Lavandeira and niece, were at the property shortly before the livestream began. According to a statement from the family, they left the house to avoid seeing what was happening.

“Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced” – Hilton’s family

The family described Hilton’s condition at the time as a “severe mental health crisis”.

“Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced,” they said.

“An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.”

The family said Hilton had since been able to spend time with his mother and sister. However, they added that communication with him remained “extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care”.

Hilton, whose birth name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, has three children who were born via surrogacy. The custody petition is temporary, meaning Hilton could seek to regain custody of his children at a later date.