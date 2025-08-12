Gay fitness model Donald Zieben-Hood arrested as husband Jacob found dead with stab wounds

Gay fitness model Donald Zieben-Hood was arrested earlier this month after his husband, Jacob Zieben-Hood, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in their New York City apartment.

Jacob, a personal trainer and influencer originally from Texas, was reportedly discovered slumped over the toilet on 31 July with severe injuries – including lesions to the back of his leg, one so deep it cut into muscle, and a large laceration on his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC 4 New York, which added the official cause of death is still pending as investigators continue to treat the case as a potential homicide.

Charged with burglary, criminal contempt of court, and weapons possession

Donald, a model with over 67,000 Instagram followers, was the one to call 911, but authorities believe he committed the attack during an altercation.

He was arrested the same day and charged with burglary, criminal contempt of court, and weapons possession. Donald is currently being held at Riker’s Island prison without bail. No charges directly related to Jacob’s death have been filed, as the investigation and autopsy results are ongoing.

Court documents seen by NBC News reference previous domestic violence allegations against Donald dating back to 2022, including felony charges of strangulation and menacing. In 2024, a protective order was reportedly issued restricting Donald from contacting or approaching Jacob following an incident that allegedly resulted in swelling and pain in Jacob’s neck. Donald has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Complicated relationship

Friends have described a complicated relationship, with some saying Jacob became distant after beginning his relationship with Donald. Jacob Paulson, a childhood friend, said Jacob “vanished” from their lives, telling NBC News: “I had no contact with him, and I just wanted him to be happy, and that’s all I really cared about. And I was hoping that he was.”

Jacob’s social media portrayed a happy couple, but friends say the reality was more complex. On the night of his death, investigators believe Jacob called his father from a locked bathroom, reportedly stating that Donald was blocking the exit with a knife.

Donald told police he “fell asleep following an argument between the pair and awoke at 4am to find Jacob dead”. He claimed Jacob had attacked him first, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Donald is due back in court today (12 September).