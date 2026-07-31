Conservative group targets Michelle Visage PrEP advert that doesn’t mention HIV, sex or LGBTQ+ people

A conservative Christian group is urging a US television network to stop broadcasting a Michelle Visage-fronted campaign promoting awareness of PrEP.

One Million Moms (OMM) has launched a petition calling on TV Land to remove ViiV Healthcare’s ‘PrEP Wisdom’ advert from its programming. The organisation argues the commercial is not appropriate for the network, even though it contains no references to sex, HIV or LGBTQ+ people.

The campaign debuted in June and features the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge encouraging viewers to speak to their doctors about long-acting injectable PrEP.

What is Michelle Visage’s PrEP campaign?

Rather than advertising a specific medication, the 35-second commercial focuses on the questions patients should ask before deciding which HIV prevention option is right for them.

PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV through sex when taken as prescribed. ViiV Healthcare says around 2.2 million people in the United States could benefit from using PrEP, but estimates that only about one in four currently do.

The company has said the campaign was created to encourage more informed conversations between patients and healthcare providers as newer long-acting injectable options become available. It also says stigma remains a barrier preventing some people from accessing HIV prevention.

Why is One Million Moms objecting to the advert?

OMM, which regularly campaigns against television programmes and advertising it considers objectionable, says TV Land should not be airing the commercial because the channel is associated with classic sitcoms.

In a statement published on its website, the group described TV Land as “a Paramount-affiliated network commonly known for providing nostalgic, wholesome, and familiar comedy shows without the need for edgy programming” and claimed the network “steps out of line with current ads for PrEP Wisdom”.

The organisation also criticised the choice of spokesperson, writing that it was “no surprise that many of those ads include transgender and cross-dressing individuals”. Visage is neither transgender nor a cross-dresser.

More than 8,000 people have signed the petition at the time of writing.

What Visage has said about PrEP

ViiV Healthcare launched the campaign alongside the website GetPrEPWisdom.com, which explains the differences between long-acting injectable PrEP options and encourages users to discuss them with a healthcare professional. The campaign is running across cable television, streaming platforms and digital media.

Speaking when the campaign launched, Visage said: “HIV prevention is not one-size-fits-all, and injectable PrEP options are not the same. Everyone’s day-to-day life, needs, and comfort level are different.”

She added: “Real empowerment around sexual health and well-being includes having ‘PrEP Wisdom’ and knowing about the available options, including the differences in long-acting injectable PrEP beyond the dosing schedule, so you can work with your doctor to determine what may work best for you.”