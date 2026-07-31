Russian political candidate allegedly ‘beaten’ and imprisoned for rainbow T-shirt post

Russian political candidate Daniil Neonov has been sentenced to 10 days in prison after wearing a T-shirt featuring the word “LOVE” in rainbow writing.

Neonov, a self-nominated candidate for the council of Moscow’s Shchukino municipal district, was arrested on 28 July after sharing a video on 16 July to his Telegram channel.

In the video, Neonov, who identifies as a “femboy”, wore a headband with ears, a cat mask and a black T-shirt featuring the word “LOVE” written in seven rainbow colours.

The Moscow courts’ press service announces Daniil Neonov’s arrest

The Moscow courts’ press service announced the arrest, stating (translated): “Neonov posted in the Telegram community belonging to him, ‘Daniil Neonov – Candidate for Deputy’, a post containing a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt displaying symbols similar to those of the ‘LGBT’ movement.”

SOTAvision reported that he said he was running against United Russia, the ruling political party in Russia since 2001, which is operated by Vladimir Putin as its de facto leader.

After being held at Mitino police station, it was reported that Neonov was held for seven hours without access to a lawyer.

Neonov alleges he was choked and beaten at police station

Neonov alleged that he was choked and beaten and claimed an officer prevented him from speaking to journalists.

During his trial, Neonov denied the rainbow writing on his T-shirt was not reflective of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag because it had seven colours, while the Pride flag has six.

The Tushinsky District Court of Moscow ruled that Neonov had violated Part 1 of Article 20.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation by displaying a symbol associated with extremism.

Where does Russia stand on LGBTQ+ issues?

This follows a 2023 ruling by the Russian Supreme Court, which imposed a national ban on the so-called “international social LGBT movement”, labelling it an “extremist organisation”.

The Russian government’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights intensified in 2013, when the commonly named anti-LGBTQ+ law, which prohibited children from being exposed to “non-traditional family values”, was introduced. The legislation was expanded in December 2022, banning so-called “LGBT propaganda” for all ages.

Online content is regulated in Russia by the state communications watchdog, which enforces strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws prohibiting “LGBT propaganda”.