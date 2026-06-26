Canada is now eligible to enter the Eurovision Song Contest after CBC/Radio-Canada was granted full membership of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The broadcaster’s new status was approved by delegates at the EBU’s General Assembly in Prague yesterday (25 June), ending its 76 years as an associate member. Full membership allows broadcasters to take part in all EBU activities, including the Eurovision Song Contest.

The move raises the prospect of Canada making its Eurovision debut, almost 40 years after Céline Dion won the competition while representing Switzerland in 1988.

Why has Canada been admitted as a full EBU member?

The EBU said Canada’s admission followed changes to its membership rules, which now allow public service broadcasters from countries outside Europe to become full members if they meet a number of governance criteria.

“Canada’s voice in this community makes us stronger,” EBU Director General Noel Curran said.

CBC/Radio-Canada president and CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard said the decision marked “an important milestone” for the broadcaster.

“This new chapter in our relationship with the EBU and its members will deepen our cooperation at a time when the collective impact of public service media is essential. It’s an important milestone that will benefit people on both sides of the Atlantic by helping to combat disinformation and support cultural expression,” Bouchard said.

Could Canada make its Eurovision debut in 2027?

The announcement comes after a turbulent year for Eurovision.

Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, Iceland and the Netherlands all declined to participate in the 2026 contest over Israel’s inclusion, while several sponsors also withdrew their support. The European Broadcasting Union also faced criticism from some member broadcasters over the contest’s televoting system.

Canada’s interest in Eurovision has been growing. Last year’s federal budget included an extra CA$150 million (£80 million) in funding for CBC/Radio-Canada, with part of the package earmarked to explore a possible Canadian entry.

Asked whether Canada could appear in Eurovision 2027, a CBC/Radio-Canada spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: “We’ll have more to say about the Eurovision Song Contest later.”

The EBU now represents 115 media organisations across 57 countries.